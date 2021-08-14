How Ryan Reynolds got an MCU actor for cameo in Free Guy





Director Shawn Levy reveals how Ryan Reynolds made an appearance for a major actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his new movie Free Guy.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead forfree guy. Director Shawn Levy reveals how Ryan Reynolds brought in a major Marvel Cinematic Universe actor in his new moviefree guy. free guyfollows Reynolds’ main character who discovers he’s an NPC in a video game calledFree citywhich is inspired byGrand Theft Auto,Fortnite, and other open world games. As is the case with many MMOs,Free cityand, in turn,free guyincorporates many references to pop culture. In addition to appearances from in-game personalities like Jacksepticeye,free guyfeatures cameos by the late Alex Trebek, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson and Tina Fey. While these star appearances are limited to voice roles, Chris Evans appears as himself during the film’s climactic fight between Reynolds Guy and an enhanced version of the NPC, Dude. After leveling up throughout the movie, Guy can use upgrades like a Hulk arm, lightsaber, and Captain Americas shield. When Guy takes the latter out, the camera shifts to Evans in the real world to say: What the fuck !?

Related: Free Guide to Cast, Characters, and All Cameos In a recent interview withAND, Shawn Levy spoke about the Fox / Disney merger a month before filming, giving filmmakers access to Disney / Marvel Studios-related Easter Eggs. Realizing the potential of the Disney toy box, Levy and Reynolds wrote a letter to Disney asking if they could include weapons like the Caps shield. Read the rest of what Levy had to say below, including how Reynolds made Evans appear in the movie below: And we got a response and the response was, “Yeah,” Levy said. And we resent an email saying: Sorry. To clarify, which one? And we got an email back saying: All. You can have them all. . We were more than delighted. And once we got that, then Ryan was like, wait a sec, Chris Evans is in the same town we’re shooting his Apple show,Defend Jacob. I’m going to text him and ask him if he’s coming and being in the movie. I guess that’s something movie stars do. Hi, movie star. I am your fellow movie star. Do you want to come and play in my film? Chris Evans, being a cool, good guy, was like, if I can go through and literally be in and out in 10 minutes, I think I can slip it. So that’s what happened. That’s how we ended up with Chris Evans, in addition to a Hulk’s lightsaber and fist and Cap’s shield. As pretty much anyone reading this article will know, Evans played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the MCU for almost a decade. At the end ofAvengers: Endgame, a geriatric Rogers passed the shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who adopted Captain America’s mantle throughout the Disney + series,The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It is worth mentioning thatfree guywas originally scheduled to release before this show, but has been repeatedly delayed due to COVID-19. Either way, Cap swearing at the sight of Reynolds wearing his shield is good for a laugh. free guywas written by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles) and Zak Penn (Loan Player One). LikeLoan Player One, part offree guyIts charm lies in its awareness of pop culture. As evidenced by Deadpools MCU debut alongside Korg (Taika Waititi) promoting the film, Reynolds is expected to work a lot more with Disney / Marvel Studios going forward. Whether or not we see Wade Wilson making any jokes with Captain America remains to be seen. For now, Evans’ cameo will do. More: Everything We Know About Free Guy 2 Source: Entertainment tonight Photo from Flash movie set reveals key Barry Allen location

