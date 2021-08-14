The nominees – Livestream, schedule, programming – deadline





The two-day Contenders TV of Deadline: The Nominees kicked off on Saturday morning, with a total of 34 shows and 117 speakers from 16 networks and studios joining our annual two-day Awards Season Gala as the industry heats up. preparing for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer on September 19. To watch the live stream of today’s Contenders event, click here. Yes, our well-established event is virtual again due to the ongoing pandemic, but the range of attendees and projects is a powerful testament to the breadth and depth of the best in TV in 2021. In fact, Emmy history is already being written this year. The appointment of Mj Rodriguez for Pose marks the first lead actor’s nod for a trans performer. Bowen Yang became the first Chinese-American man to be nominated for Supporting Actor for his work on Saturday Night Live. And Rosie Perez is just the third Latina nominated for Supporting Actress for The stewardess. All of them will be at Contenders, starting with today’s focus on comedies, documentaries, reality and specials. Sunday’s lineup will rotate to spotlight dramas, limited series and movies. Both days begin at 9:00 a.m. PT. Related story “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” Music and Sound Team on Pop Star Gift – Contenders TV: The Nominees The reality is, while we’re still not all together like we’ve been in previous Contenders, in many ways this weekend’s conversations and presentations are perhaps more intimate and personal than ever. As the ever-changing medium has expanded with more and more platforms, the power and necessity of storytelling has been a vital part of what has bonded us together over the past year and a half. Whether it’s comedy, drama, limited series, documentary, reality TV, late night and more, television is currently the room where it’s happening, to quote Lin-Manuel Miranda. Hamilton—One of the many panels on Saturday’s Contenders agenda. As for what’s going on, part of what we do at Deadline is industry news. But just as important for us is to give context to what is going on – not just with the who but also the why. Led by the global perspective of Deadline co-editor-in-chief TV Nellie Andreeva, this position will be on display more than ever this weekend. Joined by talent from around the world, Contenders Television: The Nominees hopes to provide TV Academy voters with a carefully curated perspective from which to make voting decisions. Our range couldn’t be stronger. If you’ve enjoyed our Contenders events in the past, online or offline, you haven’t seen anything yet. So click on the link above to join the livestream, and follow the full schedule of panels and attendees below, as well as on social media at #DeadlineContenders. – Saturday schedule (every hour PT) 9 a.m. – Start of the show SONY PICTURES TELEVISION 9:04 am-9:21 am – Shark Tank Clay Newbill (EP)

Yun Lingner (EP)

Daymond John (EP / Investor Shark)

Lori Greiner (EP / Investor Shark) 9:21 am-9:35 am-Cobra Kai Josh Heald (EP)

Jon Hurwitz (EP)

Ralph Macchio (Co-EP / Actor)

William Zabka (Co-EP / Actor) NATIONAL GEOGRAPHY 9:36 am-9:52 am – Secrets of the whales James Cameron (EP)

Sigourney Weaver (Narrator)

Brian Skerry (Producer) NBC 9:52 am-10:23 am – Saturday evening live Kenan Thompson (cast member)

Bowen Yang (cast member) MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS 10:23 am-10:39 am – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Dan Amira (Producer / Head Writer)

Max Browning (supervising producer)

Dulcé Sloan (Correspondent)

Elise Terrell (supervising producer) 10:39 am-10:52 am – RuPaul Drag Race Michelle Visage (producer / judge)

Mandy Salangsang (EP, Drag Race)

Michele Mills (EP, Drag Race)

Zoe Jackson (Co-EP, Drag Race)

San Heng (Showrunner / EP, Drag Race Untucked) 10:52 am-11:02 am – MORNING BREAK UNIVERSAL TELEVISION 11:03 am-11:34 am – Hacks Jean Smart (Actor)

Hannah Einbinder (Actor)

Carl Clemons Hopkins (Actor) HULU 11:34-11:49 am – Pen15 Anna Konkle (creator / EP / actress) ORIGINAL APPLE FILMS 11:49 am – 12:04 am – State of the boys Jesse Moss (director / producer)

Steven Garza (Subject) 12:04 p.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Billie Eilish: The world is a bit hazy Aron Forbes (Music Director / Music Mixer)

Richard Yawn (Supervisor of sound editor) APPLE TV + 12:20 p.m. – 12:26 p.m. – Ted Lasso Brendan Hunt (Co-Creator / EP / Writer / Actor)

Brett Goldstein (writer / actor)

Hannah Waddingham (Actor) 12:37 p.m. – 1:07 p.m. – LUNCH BREAK FX 1:08 p.m. to 1:37 p.m. – Coaching Britney Spears Mary Robertson (Showrunner / EP)

Samantha Stark (director / producer)

Liz Day (supervising producer) WARNER BROS TV 13h37-13h53 – The flight attendant Kaley Cuoco (EP / Actor)

Rosie Perez (Actor)

Steve Yockey (Showrunner / EP)

Susanna Fogel (director) 1:53 p.m. to 2:07 p.m. – Friends: Reunion Ben Winston (EP / Director)

Kevin Bright (EP)

Marta Kauffman (EP)

David Crane (EP) 2:07 p.m. – 2:21 p.m. – A special from the west wing to benefit our vote Aaron Sorkin (EP / Writer)

Thomas Schlamme (Director / EP)

Bradley Whitford (actor)

Sterling K. Brown (Actor) DISNEY + 2:22 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. – Hamilton Phillipa Soo (Actor)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Actor)

Daveed Diggs (Actor)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Actor) Sunday schedule (every hour PT) 9 a.m. – Start of the show HBO 9:03 am-9:20am – Easttown Mare Kate Winslet (EP / Actor)

Brad Inglesby (EP / Writer)

Craig Zobel (EP / Director) 9:20 a.m. – 9:33 a.m. – Defeat Hugh Grant (actor)

Lester Cohen (Production Designer) 9:33 am-9:48am – Perry Mason Matthew Rhys (actor)

John Lithgow (actor)

John P. Goldsmith (Production Designer)

David Franco (Director of Photography) 9:48 am-10:03 am – Processing Uzo Aduba (Actor) NATIONAL GEOGRAPHY 10:03 am-10:19 am – Genius: Aretha Cynthia Erivo (Actor) NETFLIX 10:19 am-10:34 am – The Crown Ben Caron (director)

Gillian Anderson (Actor)

Josh O’Connor (Actor)

Martin Phipps (Composer) 10:34 am-10:48 am – The Queen’s Gambit Bill Horberg (EP)

Moses Ingram (actor)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Actor)

Carlos Rafael Rivera (Composer)

Ellen Lewis (Casting Director) WARNER BROS TV 10:49 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. – Christmas in Dolly Parton Square Dolly Parton (EP / Actor / Music and lyrics)

Debbie Allen (EP / Director / Choreographer) 11:06 am-11:16am – MORNING BREAK HULU 11:17 am-11:34 am – The Handmaid’s Tale Bruce Miller (Creator / EP)

Liz Garbus (director)

Yahlin Chang (EP / Writer) LIFETIME 11:34 am-12:04 am – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia Robin Roberts (EP)

Danielle Brooks (Co-EP / Actor) MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS 12:04 p.m. – 12:19 p.m. – Yellowstone Cary White (Production Designer)

Carla Curry (decorator)

Yvonne Boudreaux (Supervisor Artistic Director) FX 12h19-12h50 – pose Steven Canals (co-creator / EP / screenwriter / director)

Billy Porter (Performer) 12:52 p.m. – 1:22 p.m. – LUNCH BREAK AMAZON PRIME VIDEO 13:23 to 13:38 – The boys Eric Kripke (Showrunner / EP / Writer)

Rebecca Sonnenshine (EP / Writer) 1:38 p.m. to 1:53 p.m. – Uncle Frank Alan Ball (Writer / Director / Producer)

Paul Bettany (Actor) 1:53 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. – Sylvie’s love Eugene Ashe (Writer / Director / Producer)

Tessa Thompson (EP / Actor)

Nnamdi Asomugha (Producer / Actor) 2:10 p.m. – 2:25 p.m. – The Underground Railroad Barry Jenkins (director / presenter)

Nicholas Britell (Composer) DISNEY + 2: 25-2: 41 pm – WandaVision Jac Schaeffer (Creator / EP / Writer)

Matt Shakman (EP / Director)

Elizabeth Olsen (Actor)

Kathryn Hahn (Actor)

Paul Bettany (Actor) DISNEY TV STUDIOS 2:41 p.m.-3: 11 p.m. – That’s us Dan Fogelman (Creator / EP)

Sterling K. Brown (Actor)

Chris Sullivan (Actor)

Siddhartha Khosla (Composer – Special Performance)

