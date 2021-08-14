Speaking of animals: taking care of your cat





Raul Varzar, Unsplash So, you’ve just brought a new kitten to your family, that’s great! Whether you are brand new to the cat world or an old one, there are some things to keep in mind to keep your new furry friend both happy and healthy. Food Most importantly, read the label and look for foods that mention meat, poultry, or fish as the first ingredient and don’t contain any by-products, fillers or artificial colors or flavors. While you may appreciate the convenience of dry foods, cats tend to prefer moist foods, which are generally more digestible than dry. I recommend that you feed premium food rather than groceries: you will pay more, but your cat will live longer and healthier because of it. And make sure the food is right for your cat’s life stage and health. Litter It is important that your cat has a clean and large enough litter box: at least one and a half times the length of the cat, with sides between 5 and 7 inches. (Kittens need a box that has shorter sides so they can get in and out more easily.) Keeping the box clean is essential, so you will need to pick up litter at least once a day. Toys Most cats, especially kittens, love to play, so make sure you have a supply of toys on hand. These can be bought in the store or made yourself: most cats love to explore things as simple as an empty paper bag or box. Toys that wiggle or move are especially intriguing to most cats and can provide hours of exercise and fun. Health First of all, make sure your cat is spayed before the age of 5 months. Second, take your cat to the vet once a year for wellness checkups and to make sure your cat is and stays healthy. Follow your vet’s recommendations for regular vaccinations, which should include the FVRC (commonly known as the distemper vaccine) and rabies vaccines. (Rabies vaccination for cats is required by law in Colorado.) You will find cats to be fun, entertaining, curious, and loving companions who can bring you years of joy. (And if you’re considering adopting a cat, please visit your local shelter.) Joan Merriam lives in Northern California with her golden retriever Joey and Maine coon cat Indy. She points out that she is not a vet or animal behaviorist, but an animal lover who has been writing about pets since 2012. You can reach her at [email protected] .

