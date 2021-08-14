The age, height and voice of each character

When it comes to long-running animated TV comedies, most people tend to think of shows likeThe simpsons,family guy, andSouth Park. We understand why, between them, they have accumulated 76 amazing seasons and count. That’s not to say that there aren’t many other great animated series on TV, with FX’s secret agent-themed masterpiece.Archer is a perfect and relevant example.

RELATED: The Best TV Comedies of the 21st Century (So Far), Ranked

Having debuted in late 2009, the series is currently gearing up for its twelfth (and possibly final) season. It centers around an arrogant yet lovable secret agent known as Sterling Archer and features a fantastic cast full of interesting and well-developed supporting characters. For those new to the series or just looking for a rundown before Archer‘s Season 12 premiere, this who’s who has everything you need to know about the main cast of the series.





Archer sterling

Age: 36

Height: 6’2 “

Voice actor: H. Jon Benjamin

Model: Jason Fitzgerald

Sterling Malory Archer likes to think of himself as the best agent in the world, and while he certainly has the skills to back that claim up, his short attention span and bossy ego often prevent him from realizing his true potential. That said, he still has his moments and has amassed quite a bit of body during his time on the pitch.

Archer is responsible for many of the show’s funniest moments, but is also a tragic character in many ways. His relationships with women – both platonic and romantic – all tend to be incredibly unhealthy, especially the one he shares with his mother, Malory. He recently woke up after spending years in a coma and, for the most part, picked up where he left off.

Lana kane

Age: 32

Height: 5’8 “

Voice actor: Aisha Tyler

Model: Kynyetta Lester

Despite Archer’s occasional misogynism, the show does a great job of empowering the fairer sex. Several examples of strong, independent women can be found in the main cast, but none more so than Lana Kane. She adamantly refuses to tolerate Archer’s antics and regularly puts him in his place when he comes out of line.

Like Archer, Lana is an incredibly competent agent and is regularly in charge of ISIS operations. While there are times when she truly despises Archer, the couple share strong feelings for each other and also have a child together. It’s unclear whether they’ll end up together or not, although many fans of the show seem to be hoping for that outcome once all is said and done.

Archer malory

Age: 64

Height: 5’8 “

Voice actor: Jessica Walter

Model: Unknown

Voiced by the late Jessica Walter, Malory is another strong female character, although her weakness for alcohol can sometimes lead her to make questionable decisions. Although she cares deeply for her son, she has always been an incredibly neglectful mother, as evidenced by the series’ many flashback scenes.

RELATED: Jessica Walter’s Most Iconic Roles In Film & TV

Following Walter’s death in early 2021, many speculated that the character would be removed from the series as a sign of respect. The actress had already recorded some of her lines for season 12 before her death, which means Malory will return to the big screen for one last hurray.

Cyril Figgis

Age: 45

Height: 5’10 “

Voice actor: Chris Parnell

Model: Stuart Fierman

Trust can make a huge difference in a person’s behavior, as witnessed by long-suffering ISIS operative Cyril Figgis. He is constantly intimidated by Archer and the rest of his colleagues and is rarely taken seriously, even when he has something insightful or important to say.

Despite years of criticism, there are still times when Cyril manages to assert himself and even to show real leadership qualities. These cases usually correlate with Archer’s extended absences, so with the ISIS leader man now out of his coma, it seems reasonable to assume that the former Cyril will return soon.

Cheryl Tunt

Age: 27 years old

Height: 5’4 “

Voice actor: Judy Greer

Model: Unknown

Heir to the Tunt family fortune, Cheryl is one of the hidden gems of Archer‘s cast. She provides humor not only through her sharp slurs, but also her bizarre and unpredictable antics. Few secretaries are worse at their jobs, the masochist owner of ocelot regularly abandoning his post in favor of adventure.

Cheryl’s quirks and fetishes often take center stage in the series, as does her country singer alter ego, Cherlene. She has had relationships with several of her co-workers over the years, although these tend not to last too long due to her fits of madness, which her brother Cecil says have become much more common over the years. time.

Pam poovey

Age: 38

Height: 5’7 “

Voice actor: Amber Nash

Model: Unknown

Pam is one of the most interesting and honest characters inArcher. In a previous life, she was a champion unarmed boxing champion and was also highly skilled in the art of street racing. It was through this latest pursuit that she associated with the Yakuza, and this connection is explored and referenced at many points throughout the series.

RELATED: Every Yakuza Game And The Systems They Can Be Played On

In some of the show’s final seasons, Pam has expressed interest in becoming a bona fide field agent, which she eventually achieved in Season 8. She’s not bad either, thanks in large part to its immense strength and its pragmatic approach. The latter is also seen in the way she behaves in the office, the former HRD showing very little respect for the way her colleagues perceive her.

Doctor Algernop Krieger

Age: 43

Height: 6’1 “

Voice actor: Lucky Yates

Model: Unknown

Krieger may or may not be a clone of an infamous German fascist, which would certainly explain his wanton and unpredictable antics. His insane experiences have provided many memorable moments over the years, though they come in handy every now and then as well.

As crazy as he can be, Krieger is also incredibly intelligent, as evidenced by some of his high-tech inventions. When he’s not in his lab, he’s usually in his custom van with his anime girlfriend Mitsuko, whom he brought to life using a special holographic projector.

Ray gillette

Age: 39

Height: 5’8 “

Voice actor: Adam Reed

Model: Unknown

Ray is a very capable agent when he wants to, but jumps at every opportunity to slack off. We can understand why, because his luck on the field is really not great. He received countless bullets and broke his legs several times, leading to Krieger supplying him with a pair of bionic replacements.

Due to his robotic parts, his colleagues often joke that he’s a cyborg and it only gets worse in Season 6 when his right arm is bitten by a carnivorous plant; leading to its replacement by another bionic member. However, that doesn’t seem to have affected his skills as a pilot, nor his impressive abilities as an artist.

Arthur woodhouse

Age: 66 (deceased)

Height: 6’0 “

Actors: George Coe, Tom Kane and Roy McCrerey

Model: Unknown

Before his death, Archer treated Woodhouse more like a slave than a valet; often forcing him to eat dirt or large bowls of cobwebs to make the slightest mistake. Despite this, however, Woodhouse cared deeply for Archer and worked hard to fill the void left by his neglectful mother and absent father.

Despite all his bravado and malicious antics, Archer truly appreciated Woodhouse’s services. This can be seen through his reaction and subsequent struggles to replace the valet after he was finally kicked out of the series in Season 8 following the death of the character’s original voice actor, George Coe.

Barry dylan

Age: 36

Height: 6’2 “

Voice actor: Dave Willis

Model: Unknown

Barry begins his life as Archer’s arch nemesis and the best field agent for rival ISIS organization, ODIN. After a terrible accident caused by Archer’s incompetence, however, he is transformed into an unstoppable Cyborg by the KGB. This only intensifies the rivalry between the two and leads them to collide with countless opportunities.

While Archer was in a coma, Barry sought help from a therapist and reconnected with his mother, which apparently caused him to turn a new leaf. After a bit of uneasiness, he and Archer were able to put their differences aside, with the duo even teaming up for several ISIS field missions towards the end of Season 11.

NEXT: The Biggest Character Rivalries In The Game, Ranked

My Hero Academia has a rhythm issue





About the Author