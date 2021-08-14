Bongos and bonfires – Daily Bulldog





Of the five seasons in Maine, the only one that doesn’t get my full appreciation is Mud Season. The snowmobile is over and the spring fishing has not yet started. At home, the dog gets dirty on the sofa, and the boots have to come off before you cross the threshold. Once the sludge season is over, spring is full of hope, fiddleheads and trout, though sometimes it lasts until June. Fall, in its fall glory, barely suffers from enough time for hunting, gathering, and hiking with its hot days and cool, creepy nights. There may be a sense of urgency in doing things knowing what is to come. Winter, with its austere beauty and short days, forces us both to face it and to enjoy it. Yet summer, glorious summer, is what we live for in Maine. With almost seven more hours of light on June 1 than January 1, it’s time to work and play on the same day. A centuries-old tradition in Maine is the hearth. They come in all shapes and sizes, and most recently made with names like Chiminea, Solo Stove, or Deckmate. While the manufactured models are perfect for the back patio or front yard, the True Maine Fire Pit is larger, bordered by boulders, and serves as both fireside entertainment and organic yard waste disposal. People take pride in both their homes and the size and quality of their fires. When all the elements are in place, it’s time to invite friends and family over to make it a night out. Of course, that involves food and drink, including the ever-popular red hot dog on a stick, s’mores, and half-burnt raw marshmallow mouth extravaganza. When the stars align perfectly, people bring their instruments and a jam erupts. An old guitar or two, a set of bongos, a harmonica, and several human voices can provide hours of lively and soul-enriching relaxation. No one knows all the words, just sing along. Another fun trick is to find a hollow log, fill it with fuel, and light it from below. It will create a fireplace effect which includes sound effects and a light show. The perfect hollow log is solid hardwood and has at least a foot around it. These can last an hour or more and are perfect cooking appliances for the red hot dog on a stick. For true adventurers, under perfect conditions a series of dry hardwood sticks, set up with longer sticks on smaller ones in multiple layers, can create a fiery tornado. We made these fiery tornadoes as long as you can stay around them in the rain and not get wet. On a hot summer day, just before a thunderstorm arrives, it’s good entertainment for the whole gang. Of course, the purpose of the fireplace, or the chimney for that matter, is to contain the fire. A responsible bonfire professional always assesses conditions and burns appropriately, keeping irrigation water available and obtaining an open burn permit if necessary. If in doubt, get the permit here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailybulldog.com/features/fresh-air-fun-of-bongos-and-bonfires/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos