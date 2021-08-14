State budget process moving forward, Speedway funds on the horizon





ROCKINGHAM – The North Carolina House on Thursday passed its version of the 2021-2022 budget with a 72-41 veto-proof vote, which included $ 10 million in US bailout funds to support the infrastructure at The Rock complex Speedway & Entertainment. The Senate will vote Monday on approving the House budget, then the two houses will form a conference committee where they will negotiate a “mutual” budget, a process that Sen. Tom McInnis says could take about three weeks. McInnis and Rep. Ben Moss both voted for their respective legislative chambers’ version of the budget. “This $ 25.7 billion budget provides a record amount of investment in the state of North Carolina and House District 66,” Moss said in a statement. “This budget provides more than $ 50 million for local projects that will improve our infrastructure, improve fire safety and invest heavily in education. Governor Roy Cooper announced his budget proposal in May, which allocated $ 45 million to support motorsport in the state, an industry severely affected by restrictions on large gatherings that followed the start of the COVID pandemic. 19 in Spring 2020. His proposal split $ 30 million between The Rock, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, allocated an additional $ 10 million in grants for powersports and outdoor events, and $ 5 million dollars for natural and cultural tourist trails. The now-adopted House version of the budget increased the amount for the Charlotte and Wilkesboro speed circuits, but maintains the $ 10 million for The Rock. The new version would allocate $ 20 million to Wilkes County to upgrade infrastructure at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and $ 15 million to the town of Concord for similar upgrades at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Senate and Chamber versions of the budget have identical funding for motorsports. Justin Jones, vice president of operations for The Rock, told the Daily Journal in May that some of the money would be used to repave the runway, in addition to supporting water, sewer and water projects. related infrastructure for the site. Business developer Martie Butler said that with improved public infrastructure, the site could sell better for small and large-scale events. “We are thrilled with the positive news and are motivated to return motorsport in the great state of North Carolina to its glory days,” Jones said in a post after the House vote. Butler said plans to improve the site are still preliminary, but expressed enthusiasm for the possibilities that could result from these funds. “A project of this magnitude will have a transformational effect on our state and our community,” Butler said in a text. To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe to https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or call 910-817-3111. Contact Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

