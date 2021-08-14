Entertainment
GALLERY: Farm friends and fun at the annual cattle show | Entertainment
The third edition of the Greene County Farm & Livestock Show went off without a hitch last weekend. Visitors were treated to hay rides, cattle demonstrations, vintage and antique shopping, live music, and food trucks.
The main attraction, the cattle show and sale, included poultry, pigs and goats on Thursday evenings, sheep and cattle on Friday, alpacas on Saturday morning and sale on Saturday evening.
In addition to traditional animal husbandry, local beekeepers were on hand to share information on bee care and conservation. The Lions Club was doing eye screenings, staff from the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District had information, and there was a mobile display of dairy cows.
Earthquest Birds of Prey was a new exhibitor this year, sharing information and demonstrations from their feathered friends.
If that wasn’t enough entertainment, a youth tractor driving competition as well as live music from the South River String Band, Cheap Whiskey, and A New Shade of Blue livened up the evenings in the field. There was even a zebra present and a pond full of baby ducklings.
The Greene County 4-H Alpaca Club performed well at this year’s annual Farm & Livestock Show, with three youngsters competing in the showmanship and obstacle course.
Chanel Hammer of Little Quarry Run Alpaca Farm in Ruckersville has been teaching a small group of 4-Hers how to care for and show animals since the clubs were established just before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Courtney Ward, 9, of Ruckersville, won first place in the obstacle course with her alpaca, Lena Rose.
For anyone interested in joining the Alpaca Club, the group will host a barbecue on Thursday August 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Stanardsville Extension Office. Email Kathy Alstat ([email protected]) at RSVP.
