Nassau County Museum of Art to host celebrity auction – Entertainment





Over 100 significant works of art will be up for auction from September 1 to 17, including a rare Salvador Dali wallet as well as pieces from and many more. The art, which premieres online September 1 and can be viewed live from September 7 at the Museums Manes Center, is drawn from the museum’s own collection as well as donations from some of the internationally renowned contemporary artists who have exhibited at the museum. over its 30-year history. Buyers can register online from September 1 at http://ncma.betterworld.org/auctions/nassau-county-museum-art-benefit. The auctions will close on September 17 at 7:30 p.m. Salvador Dali Two factors make it a special event. This will directly benefit the Museum’s ambitious plans to continue putting on major shows at the level of the current blockbuster, Andy Warhol: A Life in Pop. The other attraction is authenticity. Collectors at all levels, including new entrants to the art market, will benefit from the assurance that the works they acquire are of the safest provenance possible. Today’s art market is hot, but many counterfeits and scams abound, especially online. By offering works from its own distinguished collection, as well as those from major artist studios (many of whom are local), the museum removes many of the risks associated with buying art. With the prices of fine art rising so rapidly, it is almost impossible to find good values ​​on works of art of impeccable provenance. The museum is taking advantage of the upsurge in the market as well as new rules governing the removal of works of art from the permanent collection that were instituted during the pandemic to cover losses, such as regular income from events such as gala . While the property has remained open to the public seeking outdoor recreation and refreshments, and the museum reopened in July, it has been difficult to raise funds from donations in the usual way. Thanks to the generous support of many local artists, whose auction contributions are 100% intended for the benefit of the Museum, the sale will be the Museum’s major fundraising event of the year. The auctions open on September 1. The visit of the works at the Manes center of the museum begins on Tuesday, September 7 and continues every day from 1 to 4 (or private visit by appointment). Experts from the museum will be on hand to discuss the works and offer advice to collectors on how to bid at an auction. To enjoy a full catalog of available works, including artist information, and to learn more about how to enter the art market with confidence, visit nassaumuseum.org. Artists Irving Amen

Miya Ando

Doug Argue

Seong Auh

Shard Bard

Robert Beauchamp

Barbara bilotta

Ethel H. Blum

Joan branca

André Auguste Charigny

Jules Chret

Marvin Cherney

Nicolai Cikovsky

Christo and Jeanne-Claude

Pierre Clive

Charles clough

Endi Collado

Joe constantino

Raul Conti

Corning Glass Museum

Susan cushing

Salvador Dali

Anahi DeCanio

Adolf Dehn

Sir Jacob Epstein

Alex Ferrone

Meryl fire

Joe fig

Tully Movies

P. Fogg

Francois Francois

Helene Frankenthaler

Johnny Friedlaender

Ulrich Gambke

Paul Georges

Cody Giardina

Angel Grandaty

Emilio Grau Sala

Emilio Greco

Erica Groshen

Jessica tan gudnason

Lena gurr Glen hansen

Richard heinrich

Joseph hirsch

Barbara hyman

Jean Jansem

Cao June

Jeff Koons

Benjamin kopman

Rachelle krieger

Geoffroy Kuzara

Samuel David Lev-Landau

Jean Liberte

Roy Lichtenstein

Brand Brand

Christine Matthai

Lynn mccarty

Allan mccollum

Riko Emerich Mikeska

Puneeta Mittal

Robert morris

Takashi Murakami

Yoshitomo Nara

Franck Olt

David peikon

Phetus – Victor Niosi

Barbara ernst prey

George thompson pritchard

Donald Roy Purdy

Larry rivers

Julie robinson

Emmanuel Glicen Romano

Salvatore Romano

Jay rosenblum

Cornelis Ruhtenberg

Jim sabiston

Ben already

Richard Serra

David Alfaro Siqueiros

Hunt Slonem Moses Soyer

Raphael Soyer

Maurice Stars

carole summers

Anthony (Tony) Turano

Marilyn Turtz

Georges vasseur

Susan vecsey

Abby Youngs Weir

Michael wright

Andrew Wyeth

Valerie Zeman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theislandnow.com/dining_entertainment/nassau-county-museum-of-art-to-hold-star-studded-auction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos