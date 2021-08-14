Pembroke Day: UNITY in our COMMUNITY | Life

From August 26-29, Pembroke will celebrate UNITY in our COMMUNITY as part of Pembroke Days: 144 Years Strong.

Township administrator and president Cathy Vanderdyz said the one-day event has been a tradition since the 1980s. Vanderdyz and the committee had to cancel last year’s festivities by due to the pandemic.

I tried to make it right, bring it back, give it a new feel [and] give our community a new feel with Pembroke Day to celebrate our creation of Pembroke, she said.

As the event moves from Pembroke Day to Pembroke Days, the committee adds even more to the celebration.

Kick-off will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall located at 4019 Wheeler Road, there will be the Little Miss Pembroke contest. This will include three categories, including Princess (3 to 5 years old), Little Miss Pembroke (6 to 12 years old) and Miss Pembroke (13 to 18 years old). Admission to the competition is $ 2 per person.

Friday at 6 p.m., the children’s parade begins at the old village hall and ends at Martin Luther King Park. The theme is UNITY Pairs and all tank entrances must be decorated. Small horses, ponies, bicycles and carts are allowed while mountain bikes are not.

The parade will be followed by a movie night in the park, hosted by Jim Rowe, who will provide snacks. Movie night is for all ages.

We try to include our young people, we want to let them know that they are just as important as our adults are here, Vanderdyz said. We love that they feel special and that they play a special role on Pembroke Day.

Saturday is the Pembroke Day Parade (aka the Grand Parade) and the festival that begins with a 10am line-up at 2110 Road. Horses, trucks and trailers are allowed and it is encouraged to decorate with the diversity of the community in mind. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and ends at Martin Luther King Park where the festival part begins.

The theme of the festival is Unity in our 144-year-old COMMUNITY. The festivities include a car show with old, classic and new cars. The public will have the opportunity to vote for the first, second and third place winners of the auto show.

There will be a number of vendors, including craft vendors, slides, and children’s games. There will also be live entertainment in the form of an open mic and headlining performance from Pembroke local T. Smooth. His set will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, there will be a daytime service from Pembroke to the park. Reverend Lake will present the day service. Sunday Service is the traditional Pembroke Day closing event.

Vanderdyz said it was a group effort to organize this year’s event and said it wasn’t just the job of one person, it definitely took a committee to make it happen. . And they all did a great job.

All registration forms are available at the Pembroke Library, Town Hall, Town Hall and GG & M Hardware Store. The committee is asking attendees who have not been vaccinated to wear masks at events.

Discussing what she’s most looking forward to after a year off, Vanderdyz said the community was just able to come back and celebrate together. And I really love seeing babies! Children alone are worth it.

For more information, contact Cathy Vanderdyz at 815-953-0268.