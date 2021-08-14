REEL TALK: “Free Guy” has humor, heart and intrigue | Culture & Leisure

I haven’t had so much fun in the theater since Knives Out.

Free Guy, co-written by Matt Lieberman and Zach Penn, takes comedy and creative concept to new levels in this bizarre world of gaming and artificial intelligence.

Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, a bank teller and an NPC (non-playable character) in a violent video game. Its role is to react to the repeated bank robberies and brutal killings that occur thanks to players dressed in avatars invading Free City from the real world.

But when Guy sees a woman from afar and ends up meeting her, his world changes. He begins to question his Groundhog Day choices and make some changes. These little ripples will forever change the game called Free City.

This woman, Millie (Jodie Comer), is playing the game for a different reason. As a programmer whose technology has been stolen, she is determined to find the clue in this game that will prove her ownership rights.

Meeting Guy, however, gives him a partner in this game to help him right the wrongs. As Guy learns more, he changes, and that affects not only Free City, but the real world in control.

Telling you much more about what is going on would spoil the fun of this trip and its ultimate conclusion. Suffice to say that each scene will make you laugh out loud and surprised by all the twists (and cameos) that occur.

What begins as a comedic mystery becomes an unexpected love story.

Free City has it all: humor, heart, mystery, intrigue, social commentary, incredible sets and breathtaking special effects that immerse you in this video world. All of this is enhanced by actors having fun with their roles.

Reynolds is magical as a Guy, or as he is considered a Blue Shirt Guy. He’s a master of comedy with his timing, facial expressions, and undertones. We love his character immediately and watch him grow, rooting him every step of the way as we wipe away the tears of laughter.

Of course, this is not a one-man show. His best friend and bank security guard, Buddy, is played by Lil Rel Howery, who uses his signature comedy style but shows us that he can offer another level of personality: that of a scared and insecure NPC. ‘a faithful friend. The interactions between guys and friends are a pure delight.

Comer has a dual role as Millie in the real world and that of his gaming avatar. Joe Keery is Keys, a former co-worker of Millie who wants to be much more. Together, these characters navigate the make-believe world as it transforms into its own reality, racing against the clock to prove their technology has been stolen.

The character cast includes Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mouser and Matt Cardarople as Gamer, which provides some of my favorite scenes in the movie. Taika Waititi plays the offensively greedy CEO of the gaming tech company, Soonami, and he makes us laugh and get away from it all in the movie.

Unlike many superhero movies where you really have to be a fan to enjoy it, you don’t have to be a video player to enjoy every aspect of this movie. Free Guy is pure fun, shaking up the worlds of reality and video games and bringing us one of the most entertaining and hilarious romantic comedies of all time.

With its clever and creative plot, dialogue and message, I can’t wait to see this movie again and again.

Reel Talk rating: 4 stars