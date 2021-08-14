Today’s Events for Saturday August 14 | Local News















His garage sale day, so venture out and don’t come home until you find an ugly lamp!

the Feast of the Church of the Holy Rosary continues today behind the church and school, 2224 45th St. All the favorites are back: Italian food, raffles, games and live music. The festival is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Sweet corn festival is today (and Sunday) at Jerry Smith Produce and Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. The two-day festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days and will feature local food trucks, live music and craft vendors, in addition to all that sweet corn . Live music will be played today, featuring Fallon schultz at 10:30 am, Michael pace at 12:30 p.m. and Haley Klinkhammer at 16 Free entry. A $ 10 bracelet is required for unlimited access to the giant inflatable slide, obstacle course and jumping mat. For more information visit www.smithpumpkinfarm.com

Looking for some live music tonight? Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., has a busy schedule, with Indigo Canyon from 6 p.m. on the terrace. Rusty chicken is also showing. Super Chad occurs around 9 p.m.