“Respect” actor Marlon Wayans says to “trust God” in times of unrest





Actor Marlon Wayans discussed the important role faith plays in our lives as we face difficult times. He plays Ted White, Aretha Franklin’s first husband, in the new film “Respect” with Jennifer Hudson. In an interview with Christian PostWayans noted that his character, as well as that of Franklin, lived with a dark side, but “those things don’t define you” and “God help you through” tough times. “There is nothing you can go through that you can’t go through,” he told CP. “If you have God in your heart and you are in his hands, just know that he is protecting you.” He added, “Everything you go through is designed and made to make you stronger. He is not trying to break you. He is only trying to give you back. So stay strong in spirit and be grateful, even for the worst. things that have happened to you because they make you stronger Trust God. Wayans said playing the character of White was complex in that he helped free Franklin from his controlling father who had yet to become her obsessed husband. “He was the romantic lead, but the villain,” the actor explained. “I found it difficult but I led with love. His intention was to love him but he was just too damaged to finish the job and his best friend became his worst enemy and the thing she was trying to achieve. to run away.” White was Franklin’s manager until she divorced in 1969. Wayans emphasized that he overcomes adversity by finding humor in certain situations and encourages others who are facing difficulties to trust God. “Always God first. Know that many wonderful things in the Bible have happened after something tragic”, Wayans pointed out. “Those things don’t define you. What defines you is how you get out, how you get out, that builds character.” Respect was released on Friday and can be seen in select movie theaters. *** Please sign up for CBN newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you continue to receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective. ***

