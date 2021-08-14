“I can bring this man back to life”

A native of Du Quoin will bring one of the country’s most iconic war heroes to life for a new generation of Americans.

Actor, musician and writer Jared Becker stars as Audie Murphy in an independent short film, “Reveille”, based on part of a chapter in Murphy’s war memoir, “To Hell and Back”.

Becker, who graduated from Du Quoin High School in 2012, is honored to play the iconic Murphy.

“Audie Murphy was the most decorated WWII veteran,” Becker said Wednesday from Los Angeles, where he has lived since 2019. “He was the definition of doing more for your country than it can for you. “

Becker, 28, will play Murphy when he was just 18, a corporal leading a squad of soldiers in the Italian hills near Mignano Monte Lungo, about 70 km northwest of Naples. Heavy fighting in November 1943 led Murphy’s squad to ambush a German unit, killing three people and taking four prisoners, three of them fatally injured. Whether it’s to end their suffering or abide by the rules of war that say you can’t kill an enemy who has surrendered, is the question Murphy grapples with and is at the moral center of the film.

Becker’s young face allows him to pass for 18, one of the attributes that attracted “Reveille” director and screenwriter Michael Akkerman. “Not only do I have a good actor who looks like Audie Murphy and sounds like Audie Murphy, but he has this natural leadership that Murphy has shown,” Akkerman said Wednesday from his home in Boise, Idaho. Akkerman initially chose a younger actor to play Murphy and had Becker in mind for a different role.

“But he (Becker) wanted to try for Audie Murphy,” Akkerman said. “I looked at his butts and thought, hey, he looks a lot like him.”

When he found out that Becker’s natural gravity came, at least in part, from his six years in the US Air Force, Akkerman decided it had to be. He plans to shoot the 30-minute film over two weeks next November, substituting the rocky hills of southern California for Italy, with the help of a digital artist to erase the palm trees. The final draw will be ready in January or February to start touring film festivals.

Becker was born in suburban Chicago, the youngest of four boys whose father was a jockey at Hawthorne Racecourse.

When their father retired, the family moved to 36 acres in the countryside of Pinckneyville, where Ken and Karen Becker built the family home from the ground up.

“I remember I was very small and wearing rebar,” Becker said with a laugh. In 2008 he moved to Du Quoin with his mother, who owned Jackson Pool & Spa stores in Du Quoin and West Frankfort. While in high school, Becker began working on a career in country music, playing acoustic guitar and piano, and singing. He has performed at the Holiday Lights Fair at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds and in shows in the Tri-State area.

He signed on with an agent in Nashville and got some commercials and some background work, “but at 16 and 17 I couldn’t do much,” he says.

After high school, he joined the Air Force, in search of a life of service and spurred on by the stories he had heard from his veteran Air Force grandfather.

“I worked really hard in school to be the best I could be, and when I graduated I wanted to do something different,” Becker said. “I wanted to make my family proud.”

He spent most of his military years in California, working in intelligence. During his service he obtained a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, the latter in project management. Getting the bachelor’s degree wasn’t difficult – when he graduated from DHS in 2012, he already had enough college credits to be classified as a junior.

After his release in 2019, he took off for Los Angeles like a gunshot to resume an acting career, soon to hit the wall that was the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Becker had maintained his contacts in the entertainment industry and began to find work once there was work to be done. He starts filming on a TV show pilot later this year (sorry he can’t talk about it) and during the hiatus he wrote a short film, “Sorry For My Loss” which will start principal photography. in August and will be released the next summer. He and a friend co-wrote an original song for the movie Becker sings.

He was a finalist for Best Short Film at the LA Independent Shorts Awards and a finalist for Best Actor, losing to Kevin Bacon. For a full list of his screen credits, visit https://resumes.actorsaccess.com/jaredbecker.

In November, he will head south for “Reveille”, a project close to his heart.

“I love playing characters and telling stories,” Becker said, adding that he had read about Audie Murphy while on duty. With the help of an older sister, Murphy had lied about her age in order to join the US military.

“Audie just wanted to do what was right even when no one was watching, which is the definition of the character,” Becker added. “Playing him now is a loop moment for me because I can bring this man back to life and let a whole new generation know what he was like.”

Akkerman’s movie isn’t your typical war movie, where it’s easy to tell the good guys from the bad guys. In “Reveille” the Germans are not just a faceless enemy – as an audience we get to know them as intimately as we know the Americans. The film opens from the point of view of the German team, and once they are ambushed by Murphy’s team, the film switches to the point of view of the Americans.

“A real war movie has to be complicated and not easy,” Akkerman says. In “To Hell and Back”, Murphy changes the names of his American comrades, presumably to protect their privacy. Akkerman searched for real men and used their correct names, in some cases addressing their living families.

Meanwhile, Becker’s brothers still live in and around Du Quoin with their wives and children, and he says he returns to see them as often as he can. Du Quoin will always be at home, he said.

“Every time I come back it’s a wonderful time,” he says. “Du Quoin helped shape me.”