Entertainment
Independence Day: We asked Bollywood stars what freedom means to them – here’s their answer
India is celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence today. It is a day when we look forward to the deployment of the Red Fort tricolor in the nation’s capital, but this year Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also welcome the Olympic contingent who brought great joy to the country with their record medals. at the recent closing of the Tokyo Olympic Games. When we asked our Bollywood stars about a recent time when they felt patriotic, they unanimously spoke of the Olympics and the fantastic performances of our athletes. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was clearly the favorite.
We also asked Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurana, Zareen Khan, Sanjana Sanghi and Dino Morea what freedom meant to them. Here’s what they had to say:
Mouni Roy
“Freedom for me is the freedom of my thoughts, my speech, my beliefs, my religion, my spirituality, the right to love whoever I want. To be free, for me, is to be free from freedom. hunger and pain and having the right kind of education for everyone – men and women. To be free is to be free from all kinds of negative thoughts that control us and that do not allow us to be unlimited . To be free is to be unlimited and to be happy all the time. “
Sanjana Sanghi
“On this Independence Day, like every year, the value of freedom stands out more than ever. Because freedom, for me, is the ability to be the most honest and authentic ourselves. our dreams, our desires and everyone around us matter to us. What if we understand that? I think that’s what it means to achieve true freedom. “
Dino Morea
“Freedom for me is to think, feel, express and enjoy all that life has to offer – obviously within the limits of the law. To enjoy all that this beautiful planet has to offer. to offer ourselves and to live without worries. That, for me, is freedom. “
Aparshakti Khurana
“Freedom for me means living my life on my own terms, expressing my opinions freely and doing the kind of work I want to do and live in a democratic environment.”
Zareen Khan
“Freedom for me means being able to live freely without being afraid, regardless of my gender.”
Sources
2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/independence-day-we-asked-bollywood-stars-what-freedom-means-to-them-this-was-their-reply-50125.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]