Independence Day: We asked Bollywood stars what freedom means to them – here’s their answer

India is celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence today. It is a day when we look forward to the deployment of the Red Fort tricolor in the nation’s capital, but this year Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also welcome the Olympic contingent who brought great joy to the country with their record medals. at the recent closing of the Tokyo Olympic Games. When we asked our Bollywood stars about a recent time when they felt patriotic, they unanimously spoke of the Olympics and the fantastic performances of our athletes. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was clearly the favorite.

We also asked Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurana, Zareen Khan, Sanjana Sanghi and Dino Morea what freedom meant to them. Here’s what they had to say:

Mouni Roy

“Freedom for me is the freedom of my thoughts, my speech, my beliefs, my religion, my spirituality, the right to love whoever I want. To be free, for me, is to be free from freedom. hunger and pain and having the right kind of education for everyone – men and women. To be free is to be free from all kinds of negative thoughts that control us and that do not allow us to be unlimited . To be free is to be unlimited and to be happy all the time. “

Sanjana Sanghi

“On this Independence Day, like every year, the value of freedom stands out more than ever. Because freedom, for me, is the ability to be the most honest and authentic ourselves. our dreams, our desires and everyone around us matter to us. What if we understand that? I think that’s what it means to achieve true freedom. “

Dino Morea

“Freedom for me is to think, feel, express and enjoy all that life has to offer – obviously within the limits of the law. To enjoy all that this beautiful planet has to offer. to offer ourselves and to live without worries. That, for me, is freedom. “

Aparshakti Khurana

“Freedom for me means living my life on my own terms, expressing my opinions freely and doing the kind of work I want to do and live in a democratic environment.”

Zareen Khan

“Freedom for me means being able to live freely without being afraid, regardless of my gender.”