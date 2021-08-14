



The most embarrassing hugs from Bollywood celebrities Highlights Bigg Boss host Salman Khan once had an awkward cuddle moment with contestant Sana Khan In 2017, rumored ex-couple Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma exchanged an awkward hug Vidya Balan also had a weird hugging moment at an event A hug is a powerful way to communicate a feeling to someone else. When you run out of words, hugging your partner or a friend comes to the rescue. The German proverb perfectly explains a hug – “One hug a day keeps demons at bay.” But there are also times when a hug can be awkward. There are several celebrity hugs that gave us awkward vibes and today we take a look at a few below: So, without further ado, let’s get started: The most embarrassing hugs from Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan – Sana Khan In 2017, during an event former actress and leader contestant, Sana Khan ran into the host of the show Salman Khan and stepped forward to give him a hug. Salman forced her with a hug, but his closed fists and shy smile caught her eyes and many trolled the two of them. Sana had also commented on the same. Anushka Sharma – Ranveer Singh After a fashion show, Anushka Sharma was seen interacting with the media, when suddenly her ex, Ranveer Singh, interrupted her and gave a response on her behalf. Post who, the two kissed, but from Anushka’s expressions, it seemed the actress was not happy with the interruption. Shilpa Shetty – Richard Gere One of the most embarrassing hugs to any Bollywood celebrity has to be that of Shilpa Shetty. The actress once shared a scene with American actor and humanitarian activist Richard Gere and he couldn’t control himself and lured Shilpa in for an impulsive hug and kiss, which led to several controversies. Shah Rukh Khan – Vidya Balan At one event, Shahrukh Khan and Hugh Jackman were present with actress Vidya Balan. Once all three were on stage and the same led to an awkward hug. SRK and Huge hugged Vidya at the same time and the same thing seemed a bit awkward.

