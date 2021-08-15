Priyanka Chopra poses with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina at a dinner party: when you sit at the kids’ cool table | Bollywood





Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a photo from her dinner with actors Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh and Sonoya Mizuno. It comes hours after fans shared photos and videos of her having a meal with them and filmmaker Paul Feig in London. When you have a seat at the cool kids’ table. #queens #asianpride, Priyanka captioned her Instagram post, adding crown and heart emojis. Her manager Anjula Acharia dropped fiery emojis on the post and added the hashtag Asian girls. Michelle, Awkwafina and Sandra shared another photo from the same reunion on their respective pages. Priyanka has been in London for several months now due to her professional commitments. She finished filming the romantic comedy Text For You earlier this year and is currently filming for the Amazonian spy series Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. Recently, Priyanka was joined in London by her husband Nick Jonas. In a video shared online by a fan club, they were seen packing their bags on the PDA – she gave him a kiss on the cheek, stroked his cheek and rubbed his shoulders. His mother Madhu Chopra also accompanied them. Priyanka’s upcoming projects include a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, a marriage-based reality show she will collaborate on with Nick, and a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela directed by Barry Levinson. She also recently announced her return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtars Jee Le Zaraa, in which she will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. See also: Raveena Tandon answers hubby’s question about hawt clothing at home, leaves Sussanne Khan in the splits. To look at In an Instagram post, Priyanka revealed how Jee Le Zaraa was born. She said she wanted to return to Bollywood with a movie that had never been made before and that she had considered playing one with an all-female cast. This led to an impulsive phone call to my 2 real friends about this idea which involved 3 girlfriends on the screen. A celebration of friendship we called it !! she said. Priyanka met with Alia and Katrina in February last year to discuss the idea, and incidentally, Farhan was shooting a girl’s movie on the road at the same time. Talk about all the stars that align !! And here we are today #JeeLeZaraa it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and succeeded! This one is brotherhood to friendship and breaking the mold !! I can’t wait to hit the road with Aloo and Katty. My smiling hearts. See you at the movies, Priyanka wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-poses-with-sandra-oh-awkwafina-at-dinner-date-when-you-get-a-seat-at-the-cool-kids-table-101628950004605-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos