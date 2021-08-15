Entertainment
‘Not Funny’: Netizens Turn Hrithik Roshan’s ZNMD Line Into A Hilarious Meme
While it’s not easy to predict what could become the next big Indian Twitter meme, trust Bollywood scenes to trigger meme-fests. Now after 90s sheet music and early 2000s movies, a scene from the hit film by Zoya Akhtar Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starring Hrithik Roshan gets treatment meme online.
A photo showing the suave Arjun Saluja played by Roshan donning an ironed sky blue shirt and a pair of sunglasses, has garnered a lot of attention online. For the uninitiated, the clip is taken from the movie’s famous fight scene between Roshan and Farhan Akhtar while they were on a road trip. Angered by the fact that his friend Imraan, played by Akhtar, who threw his phone away while he was on a busy call, Roshan said: “It’s not funny”.
Now netizens are using the snapshot in similar situations, taking inspiration from Roshan’s dialogue in the scene.
In case you were wondering what made this line resurface after a decade, it went viral thanks to the streaming platform Netflix India. By asking Tweeple to caption it, they took people back in time, reliving moments from the cult movie they all enjoyed in 2011.
Caption this. pic.twitter.com/2eOdWPQiwe
Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 13, 2021
In case you also want to refresh your memory, watch the scene here:
While the line is part of a not-so-funny scene, where Roshan and Akhtar were seen bickering, which even involved a slap in the face, netizens are on a roll giving it hilarious twists and turns. And it wasn’t just Bollywood fans who caught the memes fever, brands like Zomato and Tinder India have also joined the conversation.
The model wowed so many people that “NOT FUNNY” began to dominate the trends on the microblogging site on Saturday seeing thousands of tweets. Check out some of the trend’s more interesting entries here:
me to my crush: story of meri dekh ke bhi answer na karna is not funny
Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 14, 2021
ko items cart me daal ke application group kar dena
zomato (@zomato) August 13, 2021
Har baar public holiday ka sunday pe aana is NOT FUN. pic.twitter.com/8PJ1Z3oxWs
Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) August 14, 2021
Tie up hokar give up karna WAS NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/6M2w3bHA2X
geisha (@GeishaEsha) August 14, 2021
Biryani mein elaichi daalna is not funny pic.twitter.com/H5hjULcs3P
a. | no expectation (@lazyxdoughnut) August 14, 2021
Girlfriend ko apne sense of humor impress herself karne ke liye apne dosto ka mazaak udana is not funny pic.twitter.com/QTJPcjppSG
The educated jerk (@EducatedMoron) August 14, 2021
Mom we have dinner at home bolke ghar jaake lauki banana is no fun. pic.twitter.com/4XGb9iXc0K
Chaos (@NyxHatesYou) August 14, 2021
Message bhej kar delete for everyone kar dena is not funny pic.twitter.com/zRClaIlW7z
Shashikant Nayak (@barvi_fail) August 14, 2021
2 min me ready hoke aati hu bolke 2 ghante laga dena is not funny pic.twitter.com/6oW2fRx6bD
Bhoomika Maheshwari (ankSankii_Memer) August 14, 2021
I am just going to taste your plate bolke aadhi saaf kar jaana IS NOT FUNNY. pic.twitter.com/Suu0s13twK
Baba Yaga (urSurtiChurti) August 14, 2021
Chips ke naam pe andar hawa bharke dena IS NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/4GtBQFtdoY
Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiiii) August 13, 2021
“Science lelo bhot scope hai” bolke zindagi barbaad karwana IS NOT FUN! pic.twitter.com/cv5xSGfgLP
Nazri_ here (@_RuuHee) August 13, 2021
21 din bolke 2 saal ke liye college band kardena IS NOT FUN! pic.twitter.com/hYIuijPBUB
Nithish (@nithishfucked) August 13, 2021
Getting “Better Luck Next Time” Instead of Cash Back Is No Fun Gpay pic.twitter.com/wLC6Np7dWI
Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) August 13, 2021
12th karlo uske baad labyrinth hi labyrinth hai ain’t funny pic.twitter.com/omaY4l05mt
Aakash (@ Aakashhhh11) August 13, 2021
I love you bolke as a friend bolna ain’t funny pic.twitter.com/HBcJ3sSBOL
Tanvi (@ txnvi17) August 13, 2021
har different opinion wale insan ko cancel karna is NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/uMSRV2t7N6
Tanishka Goswami (goswami__t) August 13, 2021
main course itni majdoori karwane ke baad paise na dena N’EST PAS DRLE pic.twitter.com/iFwp9Qnghi
chimpu chuha (@kritzart) August 13, 2021
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/not-funny-hrithik-roshans-znmd-line-funny-meme-fest-7453744/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]