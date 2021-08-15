When Shammi Kapoor was hit by Madhubala, he kept forgetting his lines out of nervousness: “Caught by lightning” | Bollywood





Actor Shammi Kapoor, who first worked with Madhubala in the movie Rail Ka Dibba in 1953, previously explained how much he was in love with the actor. He had said he knew she was in love with Dilip Kumar and yet he couldn’t help but fall in love with her. Madhubala was one of the main actors in the 1950s, well known for his beauty and talent. Shammi Kapoor, who made his film debut in 1953, did not find success until the late 1950s. On the occasion of his 10th death anniversary on Saturday, here is what he said about his feelings for Madhubala. In an interview with Rediff.com, Shammi revealed his first reaction upon seeing Madhubala. When I first met her on the set of Rail Ka Dibba, I couldn’t take my eyes off her. I was struck by lightning. I was so nervous that I forgot my lines. And she was fully aware of the effect she had had on me and was fully enjoying it. In the same interview, he revealed how Madhubala was then romantically linked to Dilip Kumar and Prem Nath and yet he couldn’t help but fall in love with her. Those days Madhu had a romantic relationship with Dilip Kumar on one side and Prem Nath on the other. I kept wondering Yeh Shammi Kapoor beech mein kaise aa gaya? (How did Shammi Kapoor end up in between?) Since I was just one person at this point, no one had bothered to associate my name with Madhu’s. I have to admit, although knowing Madhu was already in love, I couldn’t help but fall madly in love with her. Also read Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty bursts into tears, fans say they stay strong. To look at Shammi then married another major actor of his time, Geeta Bali. He had told journalist Rauf Ahmed how he had married Geeta. He was quoted by India Today as saying, “Geeta was a year older than me. She had co-starred with my father Prithviraj Kapoor in a film called Anand Math (1952). She had also worked alongside my brother Raj Kapoor in Kidar Sharma’s film Bawre Nain (1950). I was not sure of my family’s reaction. But the apprehensions were momentary. I was adamant to myself that it had to be Geeta. She was the woman I was going to spend the rest of my life with. But, ironically, the obstacle was Geeta herself. A pragmatic and down to earth woman, she kept warning me: “Shammi, I love you. I can’t think of living without you, but I just can” I can’t leave fall my family. They depend on me. They have nowhere to go. “ They finally married in 1955 and had two children together: Aditya Raj Kapoor and Kanchan. Shammi died on August 14, 2011.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/when-shammi-kapoor-was-smitten-by-madhubala-kept-forgetting-his-lines-out-of-nervousness-hit-by-a-thunderbolt-101628936082918.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos