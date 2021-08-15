Celebrate Independence Day in true Bollywood style

The 75th Independence Day is fast approaching and it’s the time of year when not everyone can contain their excitement. August 15 each year brings a wave of patriotism across the country. This is the time when we all come together to be the standard bearers of our nation.

Everyone has their own way of celebrating Independence Day. We all remember the extensive assemblies and cultural functions of our schools with patriotic songs played from the back filling us all with excitement. We have come a long way since 1947 and yet this day brings the whole country together to celebrate our independence and to thank our freedom fighters to whom we owe it.

This year, Independence Day falls on a long weekend that invites families and friends to sit together and enjoy the day. Our film industry has never shied away from bringing us classic patriotic films that will make us all love our country a little more.

If you don’t know what to do this weekend to celebrate Independence Day, don’t worry! We offer you a list of films for your patriotism:

Basanti Rank

A beautiful story of college friends turned rebels who resonate with the heroes of the Indian freedom struggle. The film is a celebration not only of our country, but also of youth. It is sure to give you goosebumps at times and make you nostalgic for your college days and the days when there was no worry in the world. With an incredible cast and plot, this is a movie you can never go wrong with. Plus, this movie’s album contains mood lifters and songs that will make you cry, a complete package. You can watch it on Netflix.

Lagaan

If this film has to be described in one word, it is “classic”. Every image, every dialogue in this film is simply iconic. When this movie came out, it was something Indian audiences had never seen before. He revolutionized cinema in so many ways and it is only fair that he got what he deserves. If it’s been a while since you’ve watched this classic, go ahead and indulge yourself by watching it one more time this Sunday. Yes, it has a long playtime and you won’t be complaining once you start watching it. It’s available to you on Netflix.

Swades

A film that resonated with so many people and is still taught in film schools, it is certainly one of our own best King of Bollywood. He is subtle in his approach with his heart in the right place. The film will leave you inspired and overwhelmed. You can stream it on Netflix.

Lakshya

It’s a movie that is loved by many, especially millennials. The story of a young boy with no ambition to join the Indian army and find a purpose is as much a coming-of-age story as it is a patriotic story and that is what makes it so special. . The fact that it is directed by Farhan Akhtar is icing on the cake. With amazing tracks and a great storyline, this is a must see if you want a dose of encouragement and motivation. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Raazi

With a female protagonist for a change, this movie is fun to watch, especially for Alia Bhatt’s performance. Again, there is no unnecessary hatred here, just pure sincerity and love for one’s nation. It’s a well put together movie that will leave you speechless. Plus, Vicky Kaushal, another actor you can always count on to do his role justice, shares the screen with Alia. The dynamics of Indo-Pakistani relations portrayed in this film are not loud. Watching this movie will be an exciting experience and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Shershah

It’s the youngest movie on this list as it came out just a few days ago, however, the number of cheers it garners from across the country is a testament to its quality. Based on the life of Kargil’s hero, Captain Vikram Batra, this is Siddharth Malhotra’s best performance to date. The movie is as human as it gets and is sure to put a smile on your face, fall in love with Captain Vikram Batra and his charming, happy and lucky personality and break your heart in the end. If you want to watch something you’ve never seen before, you can definitely watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

We hope this will help you organize your weekend plans. Even if you’ve watched all of these movies, Independence Day is just another reason to watch them again.