EXCLUSIVE: I didn’t want to be a part of this movie. I wanted to play a soldier – Sahil Vaid on being a part of Shershaah and being stereotyped in the industry: Bollywood News

Actor Sahil Vaid who is popularly known for his roles in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dil Bechara, and Coolie n ° 1 was last seen in the recently released movie Shershaah. The film is based on the life of Kargil’s war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. Sahil stars as Captain Vikram Batras’ close friend Sunny Sood. However, Sahil was reluctant to play the main cast’s best friend again. He still decided to go ahead. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sahil talked about playing a real character, working with Sidharth Malhotra, and being stereotypical.

Sahil plays the role of Sunny Sood in the film that convinced Captain Vikram Batra to pursue his childhood dream of joining the military. Without Sunny Sood, Batra could have ended up in the Merchant Navy, as Dimples’ parents didn’t want their daughter to marry a soldier. Sunny Sood was the guy who convinced Captain Vikram Batra not to give up on his childhood dream and go after the army. And, he regrets doing that the most because he’s the person he meets before going on a mission. He said, ya toh tiranga leharake aunga ya fir usme lipat kar aunga lekin aunga zaroor. And that is exactly what is happening, ”he said.

Sahil also opened up about meeting the real Sunny Sood and hearing stories about Vikram Batra that are not shown in the movie. The two met in Palampur where Sahil was filming for the film. “For the first time in my life, I met the real guy that I play. There was a preconceived idea in my mind that I would play the character in a certain way. It changed and I shaped him into depending on who he was. I spent a lot of time with him and he’s the one who told me a lot about what these guys were doing. These guys had a lot of fun together in there. times when Vikram and Vishal were both trying to fool Dimple. Vishal would go in Vikram’s place and Dimple immediately recognized Vishal saying that you are not Vikram. It was then that she didn’t know not that Vikram had a twin brother. These are scenes, which are not part of the movie, but he told me about these things. But it kind of gave me a glimpse into the lives of these people. Sunny was considered the third brother in the family, ”Sahil said.

“There are a lot of funny things that were missing, but I don’t think people would think there is anything missing,” he added.

Sahil also said he was reluctant to take on the role of the hero’s best friend again. Speaking of which he said, “I didn’t want to be a part of this movie. I wanted to play a soldier. When I met the director I said, so you want me for a role that I don’t want. really not playing. So he said, Sahil, now the thing is I saw your audition tape. And I really love you as Sunny. I really want you to play Sunny for me because I have soldiers. I was like once again I’m getting a role of friends of heroes. He said that was not the friend of heroes, but you have to understand that Sunny is a very part. In the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Without Sunny, Captain Vikram Batra wouldn’t be. He would have joined the Merchant Navy and he probably would have retired by now. This is the turning point in Vikram Batra’s life.

“So it’s obviously smaller than what I did in Humpty and Badri, but it was one of those roles that I reluctantly took on because I have a lot of love for the military. Indian. I had a lot of family in India. The military. So I know this world. And I kind of wanted to pay homage to it. It was my way. There was no way I wouldn’t. not make this film, ”he added.

“I was at that place where Captain Vikram Batra spent time and saw his motorcycle, that’s when I lost all inhibition and said it was okay if I’m not playing a soldier. I’m an actor, I have to be true to my profession first, “he added.

While Sahil has worked with Varun Dhawan in several films, this is the first time he has worked with Sidharth Malhotra who had made his debut with Varun. When asked how it worked with the two actors who debuted together, Sahil said, “They are very different from each other but very similar. Varun Dhawan is a lover and a bunch of energy that jumps on the board and it is very difficult to match his energy. You have to be on your guard to be on the same level as Varun Dhawan, in terms of energy. Sidharth on the other hand is a very calm guy, that is. is a gentleman. He analyzes the situation. He is very subtle in real life too. There is no star attitude. There are people who know full well that they are stars and they behave like that . Sidharth is someone who knows he’s a star but he doesn’t behave like one. “

After playing the hero’s best friend in several films, Sahil is now paired up and chosen for similar characters. However, he wants to break the mold and hopes to experiment with various characters. “I really want people to experiment with me like they experienced Divyendu Sharma in Mirzapur. I even have precedents in the past I did something called Chor Bank, where I played a really mean villain. No one expected me to do it right, but whoever watched the movie didn’t even recognize me, “he said.

“So I think the time is right, I demand my due, so to speak, I need to get these parts. I know, people took years to break into the industry. I’m talking about Nawaz. bhai and Pankaj Tripathi. I am also from the same school. I am from the theater. I did the same things as these guys. I have done theater for 24 years of my life now. So I know what I ask. I I’m not going to bite something that I can’t chew, “Sahil said.

More Pages: Shershaah Box Office Collection, Shershaah Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.