5 Bollywood movies to celebrate India’s Independence Day





As August 15th falls on a Sunday, how about marking it with a barbecue and a patriotic Bollywood movie? Do you feel patriotic, thousands of miles from your homeland on India’s Independence Day? As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, for many American Indians the timing can be particularly cathartic as the Covid-19 pandemic has driven many residents from their home countries for around two years. now. August 15 being a Sunday, for the American Indians, it is perhaps the perfect opportunity to enjoy a barbecue with the family. How about amplifying patriotic feelings by enjoying a feel-good movie that reminds one of their countrymen and honors the true heroes who sacrifice their lives for the country. Read: India Shayari Project to celebrate India’s Independence Day (August 14, 2021) Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran If we have studied Indian history, perhaps we have all read the first nuclear tests in India at Pokhran. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, this 2018 Hindi film starring John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani among others is based on the actual event of the nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan. The tests made history and put India firmly on the list of nuclear nations. Watch it on ZEE5. Swades A movie, a host of NRIs linked with. Whenever Shahrukh Khan, an Americanized NASA scientist comes onscreen, so many expats can’t help but wonder what it would be like to give up the life they have so carefully built in another country. to go home. An emotionally charged watch, Swades is a great replay of the life dilemma most NRIs face. Watch it on Netflix Lakshya Hrithik Roshan is a typical youngster who leads a life without any specific purpose or purpose until he rediscovers himself and joins the military. The transformation of a reckless young man into a responsible soldier for whom the country comes first is an intense vigil that is relatable on several levels. Watch it on Amazon Prime Simba On a light note, Simmb is an action comedy film in Rohit Shettys’ detective universe series, and stars Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, and Sara Ali Khan, with Ajay Devgan in a special appearance. After a network of corruption and deception within the police force, Simmba, a police officer, decides to take the path of righteousness after witnessing an event that changed his life. Full of disarming charm and sarcasm, Simmba, both as a character and as a movie, is a cooking pot for anyone looking for a story of a regular man in a khaki uniform. Watch it on Zee 5 and Amazon Vacation: a soldier is never on vacation Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, and starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Freddy Daruwala in the lead roles, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is the story of an Indian Army officer who stalks a terrorist leader sleeper cell networks to deactivate the network. Official remake of Murugadoss Thuppakki’s Tamil film, the film takes the viewer through the life of a soldier on vacation, but still engaged in the fight against terrorists to protect the sovereignty of the country. Watch it on Zee5

