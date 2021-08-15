



Nanci Griffith, whose album Other voices, other rooms won the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album, died Friday, as reported by Associated press. The Texas-born singer-songwriter with the high-twang sang about small town life as part of the softer side of the Americana movement in the early 1990s. His management company did not provide a cause. of deceased. She was 68 years old. Griffith was born in Seguin, Texas, not far from San Antonio, and moved to Austin as a child. She started writing songs at age 12 and was inspired by his early exposure to a live performance by Townes Van Zandt. After studying at the University of Texas, she worked as a kindergarten teacher. Yet she continued to play clubs, running in the same circles as Lucinda williams, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and Lyle lovett. She released four albums on small labels, including The last of the true believers, which featured Nanci Griffith’s quintessential song, Love at the Five and Dime. It became a huge success for country artist Kathy mattea when she covered it. In 1985 Griffith moved to Nashville and signed with MCA. His first major label album, Lone Star State of Mind, included the first recording of Julie Golds song From a distance, which later became a smash hit (and Grammy-winning song of the year) when it was recorded by Bette means. As Griffith pursued her recording career, she collaborated with a number of highly regarded musicians, including a banjo player Bla stain, percussionist Russ kunkel, and singer Lucie Kaplansky. She also has a duet with Phil Everly. His 1989 album Storms was produced by Glyn Johns, best known for working with massive rock bands like The Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric Clapton. His 1991 album Late Night Grande Hotel was co-produced by Rod Silver from classic rock band Argent. Both albums expanded its sound with a contemporary adult crossover appeal. And came Other voices, other rooms, named for the novel by Truman Capote. It featured 17 songs sung by her and composed by other songwriters including Woody Guthrie, Janis IanTownes Van Zandt, Harry belafonte, John Prine, Bob dylan, Jerry Jeff Walker, and more. The collaborators were a whos who of the scene and understood Arlo Guthrie, Emmylou harris, Alison krauss, Chet Atkins, Guy Clark, Iris DeMent, Leo Kottke, Indigo girls, Carolyn Hester, and Odette. Even Dylan himself played the harmonica on Boots of Spanish Leather. Griffiths Tracking Album Prospectus counterbalanced the covers in Other voices, other rooms with 14 originals, 13 of which she wrote or co-wrote herself. (She worked with Julie Gold, one of her former collaborators.) The album was co-produced by REMs Pierre Buck, and session musicians included Mark Knopfler and the rhythm section of U2.

