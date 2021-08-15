Top 10 Patriotic Bollywood Songs To Celebrate 75 Years Of Freedom





India gained independence from the chains of the British Raj on August 15, 1947. Since then, August 15 has been celebrated annually as Independence Day. It is observed to celebrate hard-won freedom and to recognize the courageous freedom fighters who have spent their lives fighting for our country. Additionally, songs praising the homeland or declaring undying love for India were written long before India gained independence from the British. Patriotic songs have always been a big part of the film industry and especially Bollywood. As we celebrate 75th Independence Day on Sunday, take a look at some of the most popular patriotic songs that are definitely on everyone’s playlist. 1) Logo Ae Mere Watan Ke This patriotic song is sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. It is a moving song to remember the martyrs of our country. 2) The Hindustan The Hindustan ‘Hindustan Hindustan’ is taken from the film ‘Border’ which sheds light on the meaning of a proud Indian. This song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Sonali Rathod. The film and the songs turned out to be a huge success. 3) Ae Watan Alia Bhatt’s movie ‘Raazi’ had this beautiful song ‘Ae Watan’ conveying the immense love for the country. It is sung by one of the best singers Sunidhi Chauhan. 4) I love my India This song is from the movie ‘Pardes’. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, the song showcases Indian tradition and love for the country. 5) Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani This is the title song of the movie ‘Phir Bhi dil Hai Hindustani’, with Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. 6) Aisa Desh Hai Mera Celebrating the beauty, traditions, people and culture of India, this song is taken from the movie ‘Veer Zaara. It is beautifully represented in India and is sung by legend herself, Lata Mangeshkar, along with other singers. 7) Maa Tujhe Salaam Legendary singer and music composer AR Rahman delivered the song “Vande Mataram” creating a moment of pride for every Indian. 8) Mera Rang De Basanti The song is from the movie ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’. It portrays the legend’s love and dedication to the country. The song is highly regarded by audiences and critics alike. 9) Teri Mitti The song is taken from Akshay Kumar’s movie “Kesari”. It is sung by B Praak and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. He focuses on the soldiers’ emotions for his country. 10) Bharat Ki Beti This song is from the movie ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. The soul song is sung by Arijit Singh. Posted on: Saturday August 14, 2021, 5:30 p.m. IST

