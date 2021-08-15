Every actor in Doomsday Live (and how their versions differ)

judgment Day is one of the most iconic Superman villains in all of character mythology, and the Killing Machine has been adapted from page to screen multiple times. When it comes to Superman’s unforgettable stories, Superman’s death is one of them. The arc sees Clark Kent confronting the Kryptonian beast Doomsday, who became the first to kill the Man of Steel. As Superman returns The reign of the supermen, Doomsday has been a major player in Kal-El’s history in DC.

Outside Superman’s death, Doomsday has its own heritage as it has been featured in several DC stories over the decades. Considering the impact Superman’s death had on pop culture, it’s no wonder other DC properties tried to adapt the iconic storyline in some way. But by adapting or drawing inspiration from Superman’s death, Doomsday is never far behind. While Doomsday has been introduced in various DC animation projects, the killer creature has also entered the world of live action.





Considering the visual demands that come with Doomsday from a production standpoint, it’s amazing how many times the character has appeared on TV and in movies over the years. While there have been a handful of them, it wouldn’t be shocking if another DC property would use Doomsday in the years to come, given the size and prominence of his character.

Dario Delacio (Smallville Season 8)

The first time Doomsday was portrayed in live-action was in Superman’s prequel series, Smallville, the ultimate origin story of Clark Kent before he became the Man of Steel. Serve as a big bad for Smallville season 8, the writers approached Doomsday in a unique way where they incorporated the beast as part of Davis Bloome, played by Sam Witwer. While Witwer played the human side, actor / stuntman Dario Delacio physically played Doomsday. Rather than making Doomsday completely CGI, the costume department actually built a physical costume for the creature that Delacio wore throughout the season. With a physical suit, combined with VFX, Smallville managed to have Doomsday for a whole season.

In this carnation, Doomsday was the son (so to speak) of General Zod and Faora, who genetically engineered the beast with DNA from Krypton’s most powerful creatures. While he was still in the form of genetic material, they tied him to Kal-El’s ship the day Krypton faced his demise. Whenever Davis was stressed or angry, he would pass out and turn into Doomsday. During Smallville season 8, Davis controlled Doomsday from coming out, killing criminals as a temporary fix. But once Davis learned he was created to kill Clark, it was only a matter of time before he could no longer hold back Doomsday. In the season finale, the Justice League uses Black Kryptonite to separate Doomsday and Davis, with Clark fighting first before burying him under the Earth.

Robin Atkin Downes (Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice)

For the creature’s cinematic debut, the DCEU featured a variation of Doomsdayin Zack SnyderBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Robin Atkin Downes voiced and performed Doomsday via motion capture while having a beast twist. In the 2016 episode, Lex Luthor, played by Jesse Eisenberg, retrieves the corpse of General Zod after the events ofSteel man. Despite learning that it is forbidden to do so, Lex uses the Scouting Genesis Chamber to perform a Kryptonian Warp on Zod’s corpse, which turns him into a creature that resembles the iconic DC Killing Machine. .

WhileBatman vs. SupermanadaptsSuperman’s death, it turns out that wasn’t the real Doomsday. When Lex discovers the forbidden Kryptonian action, it is established that the Kryptonians had done it once before, alluding to the real Doomsday. Although he looks a lot like Doomsday, Snyder confirmed in 2020 thatSteel manactually had an Easter egg at the beast. If you watch closely during the Krypton scenes, a broken moon appears in the background. Snyder revealed that long before Krypton’s death, Doomsday had destroyed him, confirming that the real monster exists somewhere in the DCEU.

Staz Nair (Krypton)

Quite interesting, Smallville wasn’t the only Superman prequel series to feature Doomsday. Several years later Smallville’s end, SYFY developed the prequel showKryptonwhich took place 200 years before the famous death of the planet.Following the adventures of Kal-El Seg-El’s grandfather, played by Cameron Cuffe, Doomsdayis revealed during Krypton season 1 in the episode “Civil Wars”. Krypton Doomsday had been in cryogenic stasis for thousands of years and was created by the Els and Zods. The prison could only be unlocked by the blood of an El and a Zod, which is why Dru-Zod wanted to use Doomsday to defeat Brainiac. At the end of Krypton season 1, Doomsday escapes and is erected as a recurring threat in season two. While the Krypton The production team created Doomsday via CGI, they used a puppet in all the scenes where he wasn’t moving at all.

However, in Krypton Season 2 Episode 7, “Zods and Monsters,” Doomsday’s origin story is explained as he was once a Kryptonian named Dax Baron, played by Staz Nair. Thousands of years ago, during a Kryptonian Civil War, Wedna-El and Van-Zodgot Dax agreed to participate in an experiment. Due to the fact that Dax had a rare genetic mutation, they believed his body would be able to survive their experience and transform into a weapon that could end the war. Flashbacks show the duo performing the experiment over 100 times on Dax as he returns from the dead. However, each time Dax was resurrected, he transformed more and more into a DC monster. While this made him invulnerable to anything that could kill him, Dax was no more. 1000 years later, Doomsday served Dru-Zod, who used Black Mercy’s toxin to control him.

Despite Seg’s best friend Kem blowing on Wegthor, the moon of Krypton, the fate of Doomsday is actually unknown and never will be since the show was canceled. Even though Nair played Dax in one episode, it wouldn’t be the last Superman project he starred in. The actor continued to star in Super girl over the past two seasons as William Dey. While Krypton was the last DC property to include Doomsday, the creature appears to exist in the Arrowverse. Thanks to a brief reference to the start of Crisis on Infinite Earths, prior to the creation of Earth-Prime, Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman fought Doomsday on Earth-38 at one point and was victorious. Perhaps Superman & Lois will be the next stop for judgment Day in the coming seasons if they ever choose to adapt Superman’s death in the Arrowverse.

