A look at actor relationships amid Jennifer Lopez’s romance





Ben Affleck’s love life continues to make headlines after the actor rekindled his romance with ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez in May. The actor turns 49 on Sunday and will undoubtedly ring the special day with the Lets Get Loud frontman by his side. Celebrate Affleck’s birthday by rethinking the history of dating actors. Cheyenne Rothman For seven years, the actor was in a relationship with Rothman, his sweetheart from high school. The two started dating as a teenager after meeting at summer camp, but in 1997 the couple broke up for good. Gwyneth Paltrow Photo: Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for Dior After meeting in 1997 at a dinner hosted by Harvey Weinstein, the superstars began dating later that year. Although the couple have major chemistry, Paltrow revealed her parents did not approve of the relationship, reports People Magazine. They split in 1999 but reunited briefly in 2000 only to go their separate ways for a second time. Jennifer lopez The couple met and started dating in 2002 on the set of the movie Gigli. Shortly after starting dating, the couple got engaged but postponed their wedding until 2003 before the scheduled ceremony. Lopez and Affleck, nicknamed Bennifer, ended their relationship in January 2004. Seventeen years after their split, Affleck and Lopez have started spending time together after the singer called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Lopez confirmed the romance on her 52nd birthday in July when she shared photos of herself getting comfortable with Affleck on social media. Jennifer garner Photo: Getty Images / Jason Merritt Although they starred in the 2001 film Pearl Harbor, Garner and Affleck didn’t start dating until late 2004. The Batman actor proposed to Garner, and the two married in 2005. during a ceremony in Turks and Caicos. After their 10th wedding anniversary, Affleck and Garner announced their separation. The actors finalized their divorce in 2018. Garner and Affleck share three children, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. Lindsay shookus During her split from Garner, Affleck went public with her relationship with the producer on Saturday Night Live in 2017. Although things seemed to be getting serious for the couple, they split the following year. Affleck and Shookus rekindled their romance in 2019, but went their separate ways that same year. Shauna Sexton Affleck was romantically linked to the Playboy model after the two were spotted at a dinner party in August 2018. However, after two months together, the couple ended their romance. Anne of arms Photo: BG004 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images Affleck started dating de Armas in 2020 after meeting on the set of their movie Deep Water. Fans spotted the couple on several occasions, but de Armas didn’t confirm the romance until April 2020, when the actress posted photos of herself with Affleck. The couple broke up amicably in 2021 with sources saying People Affleck and de Armas were at different times in their lives. Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

