Remembering Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci GriffithExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Nanci Griffith died yesterday in Nashville at the age of 68. She was known for her crystal-clear voice and songs that told stories.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “LOVE AT THE FIVE AND DIME”)

NANCI GRIFFITH: (Singing) Rita was 16, hazel eyes and brown hair. She made the Woolworth counter shine.

SIMON: That song, “Love At The Five And Dime,” provided a huge country hit for Kathy Mattea, who, of course, is one of the most famous names in country music and bluegrass. She is also, we are happy to say, a frequent host of the music show NPR Mountain Stage, produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Kathy Mattea joins us. Thank you very much for being with us.

KATHY MATTEA: Oh, that makes me happy. Even if I have to say, just hearing this on the radio caught me a bit off guard.

SIMON: Yeah, me too. You released your version of “Love At The Five And Dime” in 1986. How did the song come to you? What took you about this? Why did you want to sing it?

MATTEA: You know, it’s – I thought I had this old friend named Richard Dobson, who was a Texan songwriter, a little less well known than Townes Van Zandt and all, Steve Earle, the Texas’ most prominent crowd. And he had – I kind of ran with him in a circle of friends, and he kept telling me, you gotta meet my friend Nanci Griffith. I call you when she comes to town. And so one day I was hooked up to Alan Reynolds’ studio. I just started working with him, and someone was doing a record that day, and the studio door was closed. And I said, who works today? He said, oh, Rooney is making a record on Nanci Griffith. And I was like, oh, my God, Nanci Griffith is in the building. And I waited until they sort of finished – you know, they were doing a playback. And I crashed the session. And they were recording “Love At The Five And Dime”.

SIMON: Oh, what a story. Oh, this is amazing. So you heard it and what?

MATTEA: And then I don’t know. I don’t know if it was weeks or months later we were looking for songs, and Alan said, look. It’s an unusual song, but I think you should listen to it. And he put it on. And before the first line was over, I said, oh, I know this song, and I love it. I love it.

SIMON: What do you remember about Nanci Griffith? What did you learn from her? What have you absorbed? What do we hold close now?

MATTEA: Well you know I have this longtime guitarist named Bill Cooley who is a very astute music listener. And we would sit on the bus at night after playing his songs. And he said, you know, Kathy, what strikes me about her is like this whole Texan songwriter scene with Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle and Rodney Crowell, these guys – they wrote fiercely. They celebrated. And she was a woman and got along with all of them …

SIMON: Yeah.

MATTEA: … and was respected by them. And his songs stand beside theirs. And he said, you know, there’s a lot of female songwriters in Texas now, but there weren’t any then. And she was kind of a trailblazer.

SIMON: Yeah. She enlightened you in a fun way that also helped you ascend.

MATTEA: Oh, you know, I had been – I was the kid that everyone loved but couldn’t be successful. And I recorded this song. It was so unusual. None of us thought – you know, I mean, it’s not an obvious radio hit. And, you know, it just came out and floated up the charts like there was a balloon on it. And she was nominated for the album “Last Of The True Believers” which contained her recording. And we had a quick drink in LA at the hotel we were both staying in before heading out for each of our first Grammys.

SIMON: Oh my God, what a memory.

MATTEA: It was just great.

SIMON: How do you think she will enter the Hall of Fame for great singer-songwriters?

MATTEA: You know, I hope people will dig through his catalog and remember how literary his songs were, how simple a lot of them were, how original his melodies are, how well his songs were. song is rhythmic.

SIMON: Yeah.

MATTEA: You know, I think in the bigger scheme of things, I hope she becomes more popular now that her music is resurfacing.

SIMON: Kathy Mattea tells us about her friend, in many ways, her inspiration, Nanci Griffith. Thank you very much for being with us.

MATTEA: Thanks, Scott.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “LATE NIGHT GRANDE HOTEL”)

GRIFFITH: (singing) I’m just learning to fly again.

