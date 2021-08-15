Entertainment
Lizzo speaks candidly about the body’s lack of acceptance in entertainment
It’s like, how dare a pop star be fat? I had to own it, said the Grammy-winning musician
One thing about Lizzo, she will always spread self-love and body positivity. The same can’t be said of the entertainment industry, according to the three-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter.
The 33-year-old spoke to the radio host on Friday Zane Lowe for a interview on Apple Musiques New daily music web show, where she spoke about her experiences as a tall black woman in the public spotlight, saying she never had the luxury of hiding behind anything.
Lizzo said that one aspect of her career that has been difficult for her to understand is that she influenced a movement just by being herself. She remembers seeing an increase in the on-screen portrayal of tall women after writing and posting a song with the words I’m in love with me repeated over and over again.
I was like, you know what? I’ve never heard anyone say that in a song so I’m going to say it. And I did it kind of out of the blue, silly, funny, but I didn’t know it was going to start it all, Lizzo told Lowe.
I was watching an ad and it had these big girls in it and it had nothing to do with being big. And I was like, did I do that, did I do that? she said.
She continued to address bodily insecurities, saying that as a tall woman she never had the luxury of hiding behind a marketable outward appearance.
I feel like fat is the worst thing people can say about me at this point, Lizzo said. This is the greatest insecurity. It’s like, how dare a pop star be fat? I had to own it.
I feel like other people who have been put on this pedestal, or who become pop stars, probably have other insecurities or have other flaws, but they can hide it behind sexy polish. and marketable, she added.
She said she was often appalled at how the entertainment industry and society as a whole repeatedly glorify the same demographics of people with very little progress in diversification, although there are so many ‘other types of people.
Music can influence the culture and the appearance of things; advertisements, billboards; but it changes so much. The infrastructure hasn’t changed as much as Lizzo said.
There are still so many people who suffer from being systemically marginalized, she continued. Meanwhile, there’s a plus-size black girl at the GRAMMYs. But tall black women still don’t get the treatment they deserve in hospitals, doctors, and at work, you know what I mean? We have a long way to go.
The interview was released on the same day as Lizzo Rumors’ new song featuring Cardi B, her first song since 2019. Lizzo said there was no one else she could have imagined being on the song with her.
Ever since the day the ink dried on her Atlantic contract, I said, please make me a song with Cardi B., Lizzo said. She’s just funny. I like funny people and she can rap. Do you know what I’m saying? Rap seriously.
Cardi B is the ultimate. She, for me, has always done things well. Everything she said, every way she reacted because you know why? It’s because she was true to herself all the time. She’s a trailblazer, Lizzo added.
You cannot deny its ability. He’s a superstar. She’s forever changed the game for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don’t even think she realizes she’s doing it because it’s like, I’m just trying to be successful. I’m trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life. She just follows her heart. That’s what I like about her.
