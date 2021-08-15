Update: Cooperstown Summer Music Festival concerts postponed | Entertainment News





Update: Organizers of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival have decided to postpone their August and September concerts to an unknown later date, due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, according to a press release. Ticket holders for all concerts will have the option of receiving a refund or donating the cost of their tickets to fund future initiatives, the statement said. In the statement, festival founder and artistic director Linda Chesis said she and the festival artists are heartbroken over the development and look forward to rescheduling concerts when it is deemed safe to gather indoors. . For more information visit Cooperstownmusicfest.org. Original story: Imani Winds will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday August 15 at the Otesaga Resort Hotel Ballroom in Cooperstown, the second concert of the 23rd season of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festivals. The recently appointed Curtis Institute of Music wind quintet will present a program of works showcasing all the sonic possibilities of this versatile combination of instruments, according to a press release. The quintet commissions new works from living composers from diverse backgrounds and presents classical works for wind ensemble to the public. Its program at Cooperstown will include works by former founding member Valerie Coleman, Indian-American composer Reena Esmail, American modernist composer Ruth Crawford Seeger, and an arrangement of Ravels Tombeau de Couperin by Mason Jones, according to the release. The Imanis will break your expectations of what a wind quintet can do, said festival founder and artistic director Linda Chesis. I can’t think of a band that better represents the future of classical music. Tickets cost $ 30 for adults and $ 15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance online or over the phone. Venues will be limited in capacity for all events; Masking and social distancing protocols will be put in place. All customers are encouraged to purchase their tickets online at Cooperstownmusicfest.org. If online shopping is not possible, leave a message at 877-666-7421. Include a name and a callback number in the message, and the call will be returned quickly, the statement said.

