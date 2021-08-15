Kareena Kapoor Says People Aren’t Used To Traditional Actors Talking About Sex, Especially During Pregnancy: Exclusive | Bollywood





If no courage, no fame is one of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s oft-repeated quotes, she picks it up when she talks about losing her libido during pregnancy. I don’t think you need the courage to talk about it; these are day to day things. Sex is a relevant topic between a husband and a wife and it affects how a wife feels, says Kareena, in her first exclusive HT Brunch interview six months after giving birth to her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan. In his new book, Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible, the 40-year-old actor tackled the issue of sex during pregnancy. A woman may not feel the urge to have sex, may not feel the urge, or even feel like she loves herself at this time during pregnancy. , says Kareena. This is what women experience before childbirth. People are not used to traditional actors talking about these things. But then, they are not used to seeing traditional actors pregnant either. Kareena writes that when she was pregnant with Taimur she was younger and more energetic. I felt fitter, went out a lot and had my mojo, she said. But I didn’t feel particularly sexy when I was pregnant with Jehangir. See also: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani get married, see the first photos of the newlyweds Other topics Kareena covered in her book include spotting (bleeding in the first trimester) and the challenges of breastfeeding (two weeks after Taimurs was born I was still dry. My mom and nurse were in a hurry. my breasts wondering why this wasn’t happening), and more. But the book is not an autobiography, warns Kareena. This is a detailed account of everything I went through during my two pregnancies and information from doctors. It has been approved by the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) which means a lot to us. Hope this helps other moms-to-be.

