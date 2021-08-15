



Iron Fist stunt coordinator criticizes actor for refusing to train It has been almost three years since Iron fist was canceled, which marked the beginning of the end of Marvel TV shows on Netflix. The Finn Jones-led series ran for two seasons, but it also came under heavy criticism for its lackluster action scenes. Now, Iron fist Stunt coordinator Brett Chan said a lack of training has kept the series from living up to its comic book counterpart. Going through Comic Book, Chan appeared on theJoinAllMovement podcast, where he revealed that a lead actor didn’t want to train for his fight scenes. You know, [we] Spent 21 to 22 hours a day trying to get it to work and have the directors say, Ah, no or Marvel to say, Ah, no, Chan noted. Everyone is fighting and the actor does not want to train. And it’s like, guys, throw me a bone. Give me something to work with here. Chan was careful not to name any particular actor. Either way, we can probably rule out Tom Pelphreys Ward Meachum. Beyond that, you will have to draw your own conclusions. However, Chan praised Jessica Henwick and noted that she was dedicated to her training for her performance as Colleen Wing. That’s why some of our best streak was with Jessica Henwick, Chan said. Because she trained four hours a day and has no martial arts experience. And we’ve had some great guys. Teaching of aikido judo, and kinjustsu. And then delivered some kung fu to add in there. It was just yeah. Iron fist seasons 1 and 2 are still streaming on Netflix. What do you think of Chans’ remarks? Let us know in the comment section below! Recommended reading: Dixon & Barreto Marvel Knights: Defenders of the Streets We participate in the Amazon Services LLC associate program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a way to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliate sites.

