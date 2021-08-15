Actors Who Would Be Perfect For Casting Kratos In A Movie

A God of the war The film has been the subject of rumors for some time now. This speculation naturally included some of the actors who could play a role like Kratos. As any fan who hopes to see their favorite video game stories come to life on the big screen will know, however, even the actors and directors who care about a project don’t guarantee that it will ever see the light of day – look no further. further than that of Gore Verbinski. adaptation canceled fromBioShock. With Sony clearly interested in adapting some of its larger video game IPs, however, hope remains.

Kratos is God of the waris by far the most iconic character, and getting the right cast in any movie adaptation will be key to success. Finding the right Kratos will also depend on what stage in the character’s life the movie wants to explore, with 2018. God of the warshowing fans a much older version of the character grappling with his past. Here are some of the actors who could be the perfect cast for Kratos in a God of the warmovie.





Hugh jackman

There are few actors who could handle an older Kratos better than Hugh Jackman. If there’s one actor who has demonstrated his ability to portray the journey of a brash action hero into a more mature, if not tragic figure, it’s Hugh Jackman and his take on Wolverine from the original. X Men movies up to Logan. Any fan wondering what a bald and grizzled Hugh Jackman could look like as Kratos only has to watch the first five minutes of 2012 The set. Whether he will return to action movies is another question, but when it comes to A-List talent who can capture the inner life of another action-oriented character, Hugh Jackman is one of the best choices.

Gerard Butler

Another contender for the role of an older Kratos, Gerard Butler has been a fan favorite choice and has been the subject of several rumors over the years. It’s hard to deny his experience. He became a household name playing King Leonidas in 300, so becoming the ghost of Sparta seems like a natural solution. Although he has starred primarily in action movies, Gerard Butler’s experience spans from musicals to romantic comedies, and this lineup could help make Kratos more than a head of meat and give him life as a complicated character that he is in games.

Jason momoa

Jason Momoa would be a great choice for younger or older versions of Kratos. Drill as Khal Drogo in The iron Throne, he showed how intimidating he can be. In other roles like Aquaman, his ability to play the comedic side of his badass characters also shines through. Whether he could capture Kratos’ more laconic sense of humor remains to be seen, but there is plenty of evidence Jason Momoa could achieve it.

Jon bernthal

Kratos’ story begins with the death of several family members. First, Kratos’ brother is killed, with the Greek gods believing that the boy’s birthmarks made him the “scarred warrior” who would one day bring their reign to an end. Second, Ares instigates Kratos to kill his own wife and child. From that point on, the original trilogy becomes the story of Kratos’ revenge against the Hellenic pantheon, and few actors portray a revenge-hungry man better than Jon Bernthal.

Jon Bernthal’s role as Marvel The punisher sees him dive head first into the role of a tortured man stuck in a cycle of revenge. Through the first three God of the war games and 2018’s soft reboot, Kratos’ story constantly sees him trying to escape a similar cycle, and often fails in part because he hopes to end the cycle simply by getting more revenge. The punisher provides a glimpse into the strength of Bernthal’s performance as Kratos from the original trilogy, or as an older version, haunted by the violence of his past.

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista’s role as Drax in guardians of the galaxy shows how much he can entertain a man determined to take revenge for the death of his family. It was his small role as Sapper Morton at the start of BladeRunner 2049it shows how good he could be as Kratos, however. The promotional short 2048: nowhere to run put that of Bautista BladeRunner character in the spotlight, showing how well he can handle more serious and tormented characters. His next role as a sadist BeastinDunewill be a great test of how well he can handle Kratos’ dark side.

Dwayne johnson

It would be great to see Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson take on a more serious role that still requires the action and charisma he is known for. He is known for his personal charm, which might make him even more interesting as an unemotional character like Kratos. The main challenge would be getting viewers to see him as the Ghost of Sparta rather than the Rock, but if the film’s script matched the 2018 game’s story, he might be able to disappear in the role.

Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou has already shown how well he knows how to play a character from classical antiquity. His breakout role was Juba in Gladiator, and over twenty years later, he might be a great choice for an older Kratos. Of Shazam! To Blood diamondHe’s a proven versatile artist, and his two Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor show he could do the character justice on the big screen.

However, if he gets the chance, a whole other question remains. Although God of the war movie rumors have been circulating for years and other Sony properties like Unexplored have film adaptations on the way, the future of a God of the war the film is still in the air. With Tom Holland already raises concerns about the Unexplored adaptation, fans of God of the war maybe wait a while to see Kratos on the big screen. With the right talent on board, however, a film version ofGod of the warmay well take off.

A sequel to God of the war is in development.

