Johnny Depp feels “boycotted” by Hollywood | Entertainment





Johnny Depp feels boycotted by Hollywood. The 58-year-old actor is frustrated that the MGM studio refuses to release his new movie Minamata ‘in the United States and thinks about the unpleasant and messy situation he was in with his ex-wife Amber Heard who accused him of domestic violence, allegations he denied was allowed to eclipse his career. Speaking about the film – which tells the story of real-life photographer W Eugene Smith, whose photos in Life magazine revealed mercury poisoning of Japanese villagers in the early 1970s, he said: We watched these people in the eyes and promised that we would not be exploitative. That the film would be respectful. I believe we have respected our end of the bargain, but those who came later should respect theirs as well. Some films touch people. And it affects those in “Minamata” and people who go through similar things. And for anything. . For the Hollywood boycott, uh, me? A man, an actor in an unpleasant and messy situation in recent years? But, you know, I’m heading to where I need to go to do all of this. . . To bring things to light. The film was completed in 2019 and is the last Depp who was asked to step down from the Fantastic Beasts franchise after losing his libel case against The Sun newspaper, which called him a female drummer – has been listed. on the IMDb industry website but he insisted that his career is not over. When asked if this was his last movie, he told The Sunday Times magazine: Uh. . . no. No. No. In fact, I can’t wait for the next movies I make to be my first movies, in a way. Because once you have. . . Well, look. The way they wrote it in The Wizard of Oz is that when you see behind the curtain it’s not him. When you see behind the curtain there are a lot of ****** crushed mothers in one place. All praying that you won’t look at them. And notice them. And the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is grateful to always have the backing of his fans and their vocal support. He said: They have always been my employers. These are all our employers. They buy tickets, goods. They enriched all these studios, but they forgot it for a long time. I certainly don’t. I am proud of these people, because of what they are trying to say, which is the truth. The truth that they are trying to get out because it is not the case in the more mainstream publications. It is a long road which sometimes becomes awkward. Sometimes just plain stupid. But they stayed with me and it is for them that I will fight. Always, until the end. Whatever.

