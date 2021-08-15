Entertainment
Broadway and Hollywood costumes on display in the heart of New York City | Archives
NEW YORK Most of the Broadway scenes may still be dark, but there is one place in Times Square where the costumes shine.
Over 100 costumes from shows such as “Hamilton,” Dear Evan Hansen and Wicked are part of a new exhibit this summer, revealing the neat, handcrafted beauty of clothing that can’t always be appreciated from a theatrical mezzanine.
The costumes were borrowed from Broadway hits like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Chicago, The Cher Show, Frozen and Aladdin, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Saturday Night Live.
There are also costumes from the James Bond film No Time to Die and Aretha Franklin’s upcoming biopic Respect, as well as cruise ships, Disney World, American Ballet Theater, Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet.
The 20,000-square-foot, two-level exhibition space at 234 West 42nd St., once the New York flagship of the sports store chain Modells, has been transformed into an immersive area with mannequins sporting the clothes . Visitors can see real artisans in the workspaces beading, painting or sewing costumes, showing the intense work that goes into the clothes.
We reached out to all of our partners and asked them to borrow assets, not only to show the proceeds of what we bring to the stage or screen, but also the process, said Brian Blythe, who co-directs. full service John kristiansen costume store and founded the Costume Industry Coalition.
Sally Ann Parsons, owner of veteran custom-making house Parsons-Meares, who made Nala and Simba’s costumes for The Lion King, will send a team to show off how they make corsets and corsages.
One of our jobs is to be storytellers and tell the story of the whole. But we also help the performers with their character, she said. We are grateful for the chance to show what we do.
The coalition was born during the pandemic to advocate for the survival of New York City’s bespoke costume industry. It is made up of 56 independent and unique small businesses and artisans in and around New York City, many of whom turned to manufacturing surgical masks and gowns during the pandemic. Members collectively lost over $ 26.6 million in revenue last year.
The coalition was formed to truly defend our collective survival. And while we’re cordial competitors, we all know each other and we all network because we all work on the same shows together, Blythe said.
Slim design, a global design company founded by former theater designer Tom Hennes, designed the exhibition space to be a journey complete with video, photography and music through the world of costume making.
I think it’s an industry that’s pretty invisible to the general public, but it’s made up of this great variety of artisans and craftspeople, artists who do absolutely thrilling work to see up close, said Hennes, who donated the services of his company.
While the costumes can be magical, there is a nod to the current climate: all guests in the space are required to wear a mask throughout the exhibit, regardless of vaccination status, to except for areas designated without a mask.
Organizers hope the exhibit can raise awareness of the hard work that goes into costumes, promote some reopening Broadway shows, and provide eager ballet and theater fans to celebrate before theaters return.
It is a true celebration of the combination of talent, skill and imagination that underpins part of the spectacle and the beauty of the entertainment industry in general and of theater, film, television and ballet. in particular, said Hennes.
