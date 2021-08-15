How to choose a new host got complicated at Jeopardy!





And the job itself is, as any Hollywood agent would tell you, a nice job. When the danger! The cast and crew gather on the Sony Pictures stage in Culver City, Calif., To film five 30-minute shows in a single day, the equivalent of a week of subscribed television. The host works approximately two days a week, two weeks a month and towards the end of his tenure, Mr. Trebeks’ salary was estimated at $ 16.5 million. Sony was unwilling to disclose Mr. Richards’ compensation, but several people familiar with the internal discussions said it was significantly lower. There are other perks to being the face of a show that is still watched by large audiences on local affiliate networks, a rarity as the nation splits into increasingly partisan extremes and mainstream television does. is being supplanted by niche streaming services. His TV date, which is rare, said George Stephanopoulos, the ABC News presenter, who hosted him for a week. It’s the kind of thing you can watch with your whole family. Plus, there’s the reflected glow of always having the right answers. It’s absolutely iconic, said Rick Rosen, the television superagent at Endeavor. Everyone knows the series and has played with it. And this isn’t the type of show where you’re just a great host, there’s a perception of intelligence to go with it. Daily business briefing Updated August 12, 2021, 4:26 a.m. ET Unlike his rivals, Mr. Richards, 46, had a solid background in game shows. Born in Burbank, California, he began his career as a stand-up comedian and went on to host game shows like the mid-2000s concoction Beauty and the Geek. He hosted and produced numerous series on the Game Show Network before auditioning to replace Bob Barker on The Price Is Right. Drew Carey got the job, but Mr. Richards was appointed executive producer; his successful 11-year tenure revived the withered franchise into a success. By danger! standards, however, he was a newcomer. He started as an executive producer at Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in May 2020, replacing Harry Friedman, who oversaw both shows for 25 years. Mr. Richards rode Mr. Trebek on set for just 15 days of filming before the host retired, 10 days before his death. Sony said that although Mr. Richards initially led the hunt for Mr. Trebeks’ replacement, he walked away after running as a candidate.

