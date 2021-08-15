Luis Robert of the White Sox shows the power missed by the team all season

If Thursday’s Field of Dreams game didn’t laser-focus you on the Chicago White Sox, it really should have.

A Hollywood finish, a home run in the ninth by Tim Anderson wearing the iconic 1919 jersey took fans into the air as he rounded the bases in an Iowa field surrounded by corn stalks.

It was baseball in its truest form.

“It turned out to be a match that you would think it was scripted out of a Hollywood movie or something like that and it was just amazing,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said before the Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees. “Talking to the guys today they were overwhelmed with the excitement, the energy in the park and it was like a great atmosphere. So it was a big plus for baseball and it was scary. at the end and we won a great game. What an experience. “

And now the Sox continue the magical tale as the team pulls together their key pieces in the roster by adding Eloy Jimnez and Luis Robert just in time for playoff baseball.

In his fourth game since returning from the 60-day injured roster, Robert hit a solo homerun in the second inning in Saturday’s 7-5 loss, showing his specific power that has been missed in the roster all the way through. season.

“He’s (Robert) just an amazing hitter,” La Russa said after the game. “He’s putting the ball into play. He’s getting hits, he’s getting homers. He’s got a good hitting zone. I think we’re all really impressed with how Luis Robert came back.

“I keep giving credit to the Charlotte guys. These guys, they worked hard. Quality work and they get here on time.”

Robert entered Saturday’s game with a few doubles and an RBI, getting a much slower start than Jimnez who has been on an incredible streak since returning in late July.

Jimnez had two hits and two RBIs against the Yankees, but it was Robert’s bat that solidified the finishing touches for a team contending for the World Series.

The Sox offense tied the game three times, including a thrilling home run fromYes Abreu in ninth.

The thrill continued into the 10th inning when Robert drove Jimenez with a single RBI.

“Today I felt pretty good in all of my batting appearances,” Robert said via an interpreter. “My last at-bat I was confident and was able to put the barrel on the ball.”

Shortly thereafter, Tim Anderson had a chance for another storybook ending with the bases loaded and two strikeouts, but ended up placing third for the defensive player’s pick.

Liam Hendriks (7-3) was defeated after giving Aaron Judge a single RBI and Joey Gallo a two-run homer in top of 10th.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cease showed excellent control of the mound with his cursor, striking out six catches in five innings and allowing just four hits.

“The cursor tends to be ground for me that I can usually go to in a pinch, especially for a strike,” Cease said. “There was a lot that I didn’t have in the zone or where I needed it, but I was able to do well enough to pass five and give us a chance.”

During his previous outing in the final Crosstown Series game last week, Cease said he “was not effective” and that it was not his sharpest game. But Cease’s arsenal looked really sharp against a tough Yankees attack. Two months away from the baseball playoffs, Cease remains focused on the opening games of the regular season.

“To me, I feel like the intensity of the playoffs is like these games right now,” Cease said. “We’re stuck on every court and I think they (the Yankees) are too, so we can really feel it.”

The White Sox had five left-handed hitters in the lineup withCaesar Hernndez, A Moncada, Brian Goodwin, Jake Lamb and Zack Collins, adding more depth to both sides of the plate.

Big defensive plays were made by Jimnez and Anderson, who each saved potential doubles. Jimnez made a running catch to the left field wall in the second inning and Anderson called in the third inning with a catch back in the grass behind Moncada. Cease was ecstatic and applauded in every room.

While Saturday didn’t have a magical ending like the Field of Dreams game, the nearly 40,000 fans sporting the 1919 jerseys at Guaranteed Rate Field certainly looked ready for October baseball.

