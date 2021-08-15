Playlands Castaway Cove Gets Hollywood Treatment

By MADDY VITALE

When a four-alarm fire broke out at Ocean City’s iconic theme park, Playlands Castaway Cove, people spoke out. Was the January 30 fire that charred the buildings and destroyed the archway intentionally or was it an accident?

There have been a lot of rumors about what happened and a lot of confusion, Playlands vice president Brian Hartley said in an interview on Saturday. There has been a lot of speculation. It’s social media today. We just tried to dispel the rumors and waited for several agencies to release their report to confirm what we already knew.

And on February 8, the report arrived on the fire. Investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) determined that the 10th Street Park and Boardwalk fire was accidental. There were no injuries and the park was closed at the time of the fire.

The circumstances, the rumors, the facts and how Hartley, Scott Simpson, owner of Playlands Castaway Cove, and the staff were able to not only open the park for the season, but have a great summer, are explained in an episode of ” The Web Masters ”, an Amazon Prime television series.

In it, Hartley talks about setting the record straight and some of the obstacles they endured as a result of the fire.

WebiMax CEO Ken Wisnefski is featured in The Web Masters series with his Business Development Director Ed Cilurso.

Wisnefski, a resident of Ocean City, spoke about how important the amusement park is to him and his family as well as to so many other families who have made Playland an annual tradition spanning generations.

Playland has always been an iconic piece of Ocean City and a place that’s also important to my family, Wisnefski said. I was really glad we could work with Brian to set the record straight. Brian and his team are running an impressive operation and it’s great to see how successful they are this summer.

Shane Farley, executive producer of The Web Masters, said the episode was important to a business that matters to so many people, from visitors to residents of the community.

I love it when we do an episode where Ken (Wisnefski) and Ed (Cilurso) can help a business get the real story out, ”Farley said. “Playland, through no fault of its own, suffered a fire, but was rebuilt and resumed operations and thrived. WebiMax has made sure the community knows about it.

Part of the uphill battle for Playland was to dispel misinformation fueled by social media and let visitors know the park was open for business.

While the arcade was destroyed by the fire, virtually all of the rides in Playland were not affected by the fire.

We opened on Palm Sunday weekend. We had a partial opening because there was no arcade, Hartley said. It was really important to let it be known that we were open for business and that we weren’t going anywhere.

And the plan is to be open until the Columbus Day weekend, as it does every year, he noted.

Hartley said plans are underway for a new bridge to replace the location of the arcade. The issue is on the Ocean City Planning Council’s agenda for next month. He said the renderings would be revealed at that meeting to show what Playland would like to build.

It’s been a long spring trying to move this project forward. We had some difficulty with the demolition and obtaining construction materials, ”Hartley explained. “But we have ideas on how we want to organize things. It took a lot longer than expected, but as we looked at new regulations it changed the way we should look at design. “

The plan, he said, should make visitors happy.

I think people will be really excited about the plan going forward, he said. It’s been a long process to get there, but we’re pretty excited about what’s to come.

On Monday, depending on the weather, concrete will be poured and construction of a new deck will begin.

Our goal is to have the first floor of the building closed by late spring, early summer 2022, Hartley said. The goal is to get everything the public would use back into service for the summer.