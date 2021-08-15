Litchfield’s “Farmer” hits Hollywood via Texas and barrel races: Face Time Profile with Elle Rae Morris

Elle Rae Morris grew up in Litchfield on horseback and broke into the rodeo circuit, starting out on western sets.

She has a supporting role in a new movie coming out this week, “Not Now,” and says it’s been a great race so far, with more to come.

Last name: Elle Rae Morris

Now live: Los Angeles, California

Looks like you grew up around animals and on horseback? I grew up showing horses in 4-H and lived on the farm throughout my childhood. My whole family has always been very involved with horses. We would be trail running all over Maine with our riding club, The Maine Trail Riders, since we were 4 years old. I went to Oak Hill High School and was a cheerleader for four years. I obtained my bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from Thomas College. I later fell in love with rodeo and barrel racing, which led me to compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America.

Are you still a professional barrel racer? I was actively racing barrel races until last year and divided my attention between barrel racing and acting. Since then my mare, Gem, has retired from the rodeo and still lives in Texas with my best friend, Jess. Rodeo is one of those so American sports. It’s nostalgic and one of the best communities in the world. It’s a sport I’m so proud to have been and will continue to be a part of.

Did you also want to act when you were young? Throughout my childhood, I was always interested in acting and the entertainment industry, but had no idea how to go about getting into it. My local school only did musicals, which was not my interest at the time, so finding an avenue to play was difficult. After all, I was just a farm girl from a small town in Litchfield, Maine, hardly someone with connections in The Biz. Ironically, thanks to my love for rodeo and horses, I found my acting career.

Living in Texas while doing rodeo, I made a lot of good relationships and took part in several western movie shoots. These gave me my first taste of being on real sets and what it was really like to act. I fell in love and never looked back.

What were your first roles? Some of my first roles were in independent movies shot in Texas. Mostly western movies, where I’m a city dweller or a saloon girl with just a few lines, or student movies that you know will probably never see the light of day. Something I’ve learned is that no matter the size of the production or the size of the role, you are always learning something new. Just being on set and interacting with the crew, the cast, everyone is the most amazing feeling.

The pandemic has obviously hit the entertainment industry very hard, sets have been closed, projects abandoned, funding has just disappeared. It was difficult for everyone. Now that the industry is reopening, everyone is back on the set. There is this crazy energy in the air; everyone is so excited to create. My agent convinced me that now is the perfect time to take the big leap to LA that I need to be where all the big projects are going. I think audiences have just run out of content to watch since the pandemic, so viewers are hungry for new TV shows and movies.

How exhausting is it to break into the industry? Learning to break into the entertainment industry is so difficult and confusing. This is one of those industries where the roadmap is very blurry. I was lucky because I found excellent mentors from the start of my career who guided me on the right paths. The entertainment industry has that brilliant glow surrounding it, that mystique that draws people in, from the outside it looks TOO glamorous. But in reality, being on set for days longer than 16 hours sometimes in the heat, rain, snow, in a crazy wardrobe wearing an uncomfortable corset, sometimes in special effects makeup, it’s so crazy. . . but if you love to gamble then there is nowhere you would want to be!

This job is kind of funny. You can suddenly have multiple auditions a day where you just go on and on and then all of a sudden it’s gone. It is very exhilarating and difficult to predict. You learn not to be stressed out when you have those big auditions coming up, that’s where your preparation for your acting classes comes in. So you can handle the pressure, the last minute learning of several pages of long dialogue, and bring these amazing characters to life.

Tell us a bit about “Not now”: Not Now was such a great project to work on. It is written and directed by Ethan Stephens. Not Now is a romantic drama that describes what it’s like to meet the most perfect person for you at the wrong time. We’ve all been in this situation, so I think it’s something that everyone can relate to and appreciate. My character, Hailey, is in a complicated relationship with her boyfriend Zayn and really shows how hard college, work, life and relationships can change and test you.

The shoot was really amazing. We were shooting with COVID protocols in place since productions had just received the green light, so we had a COVID security guard on set, temperature checks, masks, the whole shebang. It definitely changes the feel of a set with the extra care, but the end result of “Not Now” was well worth it. Not Now has its first official film on the red carpet on August 13 in College Station, TX where we filmed in and around Texas A&M University and will be available on YouTube and Amazon Prime on August 20.

Please complete this sentence: In five years I would like to be (empty): Hope I’m a series regular in a great TV show or maybe in a great movie franchise. I would love to be able to combine my love for horses and my experience as an advanced equestrian with acting, so ideally I would have a big role where I could do both. What’s cool about this industry is that it’s constantly changing and evolving. No one knows what’s coming next, but I’ll say I’m excited for the ride.

