Hollywood rewind | Newbies: Christopher Plummer-starrer is a candid movie about camaraderie and loneliness





“People like us, half of them think it won’t work. The other half believe in magic, ”Anna said in the movie Beginners at one point. The essence of director Mike Mills 2010 has been more or less captured in that single phrase spoken by Melanie Laurent’s Anna.

Beginners is a film about relationships and the idea of ​​loneliness. Why do humans need companions? Of course, some of them don’t, at least not in the conventional sense. But most seek some sort of intimacy in their lifetime with the people around them. Ewan McGregor and Christopher Plummer’s film deals effectively with these questions, showing where we feel empty and when we feel secure and “full.” Interestingly, Beginners draws inspiration from the filmmaker’s own life, when his father came out to him at the age of 75, five years before his death. Much like Mills ‘father, Oliver (McGregor’s) protagonist Hal (Plummer)’ s father also shares that he is gay very late in life, once his wife has passed away. Hal, who was ill, decides to live his life to the fullest, even pursuing a relationship with a man much younger than himself. As a result of this surge of energy and honesty from his father, Oliver and Hal become very close. However, once Hal died, Oliver couldn’t bring himself to pursue a domestic life of any sort on his own. Oliver decides not to give wings to his repressed feelings for a French actress he meets, Anna (Laurent). But life had other plans. The rest of the story flows from here. While he primarily portrays Anna as some sort of maniacal pixie figure in the larger scheme of things, there is a lot to admire in Beginners. His character development of Oliver and Hal, for example, and how their relationship is established in the film. There is nothing moralistic, critical or over the top about this beautiful relationship. It’s a father-son relationship that we rarely see in real life, let alone on our screens. The nuances of it, the silences, the rejection, the pain, the attachment and the acceptance resulting from this undying love. It was a unique thing to see when I first saw Beginners a few years ago. And the chemistry that Plummer and McGregor share in the movie is still the backbone of Beginners. Hollywood comeback: Girl with a pearl earring | Juno | Nightcrawler | Little Miss Sun | Moana | The sound of music | Benny and Joon | Crimson Woodpecker | The Holidays | My blueberry nights | Help | Mission Impossible | Cook | revolutionary road | I’m not here | Donnie Brasco | Sicarion | edge of tomorrow | Spy on children | Godzilla of 1998 | The others | telephone booth | Wild | to shout | The Godfather II | A beautiful day | True Romance | little women | Confrontation | Pulp Fiction | Crouching tiger, hidden dragon | The Age of Innocence | Mean girls | Die Hard | Never been kissed | Citizen Kane | Kill Bill Volume I | Terminator 2 Judgment Day | Titanic | Heat | Home alone | Jerry Maguire | Brief meeting | The Truman Show | The deer hunter | The brilliant | Without idea | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | Blue Velvet | Taxi driver | The Lord of the Rings I | Zero Dark Thirty | The Godfather | Say anything | Hot bodies | shining star | Malcolm X | Stardust | red eyes | Notting Hill | Fargo | Virgin suicides | The Breakfast Club | Nice to meet you | Walk the Line | Blood diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal combat | Madison County Bridges | Edward in the Silver Hands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She must have it | Forever | The Devil wears Prada | The matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | She | Society of the Dead Poets | Insomnia in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | before sunset | School of Rock | About a boy | Some good men | 50/50 | start over | Brooklyn | Driving | Chocolate | Batman begins | 10 things I hate about you | The deceased | Freedom writers | Pretty woman | Dan in real life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Ball of the Monsters | Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit | You have a mail | Demi Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The Silence of the Lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holidays | American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before sunrise | perfume of a woman | Finding Forrester | Sixteen candles The camera work is subtle, charming, artistic. It perfectly captures movement and its absence, so kudos to talented cinematographer Kasper Tuxen. However, what disappointed me a bit was that Melanie Laurent’s acting prowess was not explored to its full potential. Instead, she was made to present herself as some kind of sidekick in the father-son relationship. A little more depth for a haunting-looking Anna would have done wonders for the film. But all’s well that ends well, because despite the film’s shortcomings, the late Christopher Plummer received the Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category. He received a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild as well as a Golden Globe Award, all in the supporting actor category. The film also performed decently at the box office, making $ 14 million from its $ 3 million budget. You can watch beginners on YouTube.

