Actress Carrie Coon: My Husband Says I Have Ice Water in My Veins | Movies

A Toddler is playing tuba in the next room and Carrie Coon apologizes in advance if she is a little distracted. Unexpectedly struggling with babysitting duties today, the 40-year-old keeps tabs on her two children, three-year-old son Haskell and one-month-old brother as she chats with Zoom from his Chicago home.

The Ohio-born actor is enjoying a well-deserved moment right now. Best known for her television roles, including grieving widow Nora Durst in the post-apocalyptic saga Leftovers and Gloria Burgle, Minnesota cop, divorced and tenacious in the third (and best) season of Fargo, for which she was nominated for an Emmy, she now stars alongside Jude Law in acclaimed new psychological thriller The nest. This fall, she is also playing a starring role in the highly anticipated reboot of the ghost hunters franchise.

Her long-awaited award for a versatile artist who grew up in the regional theater and served her due on stage throughout her twenties. The Coons’ breakthrough came in a 2010 Chicago production of Edward Albees Who is afraid by Virginia Woolf?, which transferred to Broadway and earned her a Tony nomination. It was in this play that she met her husband, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor Tracy Letts. He’s currently filming in New York City, hence the solo parenting.

The nest depicts the disintegration of a relationship of married couples. What do you think the movie says about marriage?

What struck me when I first read the script is how exceptionally honest it is. It was quite recognizable to me as a real marriage that started out as fun and sexy with a solid foundation. But little by little, they fail to communicate, tacit agreements are broken and everything adds up.

Did this make you think about your own marriage?

I have a healthy and happy marriage. When I was younger, let’s say I didn’t always conduct myself with integrity in my relationships. Now that I have found a partner who I can be truly honest with, I never want to go back. What’s fascinating is how people react to the end of the movies. I find it hopeful because the couple cut through the bullshit and reached a more honest place. Others find it terribly dark, which might indicate how honest their own marriage is. Some had an awkward moment watching it.

The Nest was quite recognizable to me as a real wedding: Carrie Coon with her husband, Tracy Letts, in 2019. Photograph: Kristina Bumphrey / StarPix / Rex / Shutterstock

The protagonists leave New York for England. How did you find the shoot here?

It’s really a fish out of water story for my character, Allison, so it was helpful to spend an extended period of time in parts of the UK that I had never visited. We stayed in Hampstead and toured a lot in Oxfordshire near Blenheim. It’s very different culturally so I could really tap into that feeling of being an American overseas.

Jude Law plays your husband. Did you hang on well?

We had a bullet. It was like rehearsing a play with two actors digging into the material. Judes, an actor trapped in the body of a prominent man. Now he’s entering an interesting phase, taking on more character-driven roles. He’s maddeningly charismatic, however. A real movie star. Even when he was in the background of my scenes, I couldn’t take my eyes off him.

How did filming sex scenes change in the post- #MeToo many times?

I saw a bigger difference in theater than on screen. We were making a mind-blowing independent film, so we were on our own and the budget only allowed us to shoot it two or three times. In the theater, you have to do it every night, so there is an intimacy protocol and the scenes are much more codified. There is a step by step plan and you are not supposed to violate these established pillars. But one of the great things about this job is that we can fantasize and be intimate with other people in a way that is hopefully safe. As my husband says, people who work in a bank sleep together. Were just pretending. Shows take place. Our marriage is the product of a staging. They usually don’t last but here we are 10 years later so you never know.