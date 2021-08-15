Actress Carrie Coon: My Husband Says I Have Ice Water in My Veins | Movies

Connect with us

Actress Carrie Coon: My Husband Says I Have Ice Water in My Veins

A Toddler is playing tuba in the next room and Carrie Coon apologizes in advance if she is a little distracted. Unexpectedly struggling with babysitting duties today, the 40-year-old keeps tabs on her two children, three-year-old son Haskell and one-month-old brother as she chats with Zoom from his Chicago home.

The Ohio-born actor is enjoying a well-deserved moment right now. Best known for her television roles, including grieving widow Nora Durst in the post-apocalyptic saga Leftovers and Gloria Burgle, Minnesota cop, divorced and tenacious in the third (and best) season of Fargo, for which she was nominated for an Emmy, she now stars alongside Jude Law in acclaimed new psychological thriller The nest. This fall, she is also playing a starring role in the highly anticipated reboot of the ghost hunters franchise.

Her long-awaited award for a versatile artist who grew up in the regional theater and served her due on stage throughout her twenties. The Coons’ breakthrough came in a 2010 Chicago production of Edward Albees Who is afraid by Virginia Woolf?, which transferred to Broadway and earned her a Tony nomination. It was in this play that she met her husband, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor Tracy Letts. He’s currently filming in New York City, hence the solo parenting.

The nest depicts the disintegration of a relationship of married couples. What do you think the movie says about marriage?
What struck me when I first read the script is how exceptionally honest it is. It was quite recognizable to me as a real marriage that started out as fun and sexy with a solid foundation. But little by little, they fail to communicate, tacit agreements are broken and everything adds up.

Did this make you think about your own marriage?
I have a healthy and happy marriage. When I was younger, let’s say I didn’t always conduct myself with integrity in my relationships. Now that I have found a partner who I can be truly honest with, I never want to go back. What’s fascinating is how people react to the end of the movies. I find it hopeful because the couple cut through the bullshit and reached a more honest place. Others find it terribly dark, which might indicate how honest their own marriage is. Some had an awkward moment watching it.

Carrie Coon with husband Tracy Letts in 2019.
The Nest was quite recognizable to me as a real wedding: Carrie Coon with her husband, Tracy Letts, in 2019. Photograph: Kristina Bumphrey / StarPix / Rex / Shutterstock

The protagonists leave New York for England. How did you find the shoot here?
It’s really a fish out of water story for my character, Allison, so it was helpful to spend an extended period of time in parts of the UK that I had never visited. We stayed in Hampstead and toured a lot in Oxfordshire near Blenheim. It’s very different culturally so I could really tap into that feeling of being an American overseas.

Jude Law plays your husband. Did you hang on well?
We had a bullet. It was like rehearsing a play with two actors digging into the material. Judes, an actor trapped in the body of a prominent man. Now he’s entering an interesting phase, taking on more character-driven roles. He’s maddeningly charismatic, however. A real movie star. Even when he was in the background of my scenes, I couldn’t take my eyes off him.

How did filming sex scenes change in the post- #MeToo many times?
I saw a bigger difference in theater than on screen. We were making a mind-blowing independent film, so we were on our own and the budget only allowed us to shoot it two or three times. In the theater, you have to do it every night, so there is an intimacy protocol and the scenes are much more codified. There is a step by step plan and you are not supposed to violate these established pillars. But one of the great things about this job is that we can fantasize and be intimate with other people in a way that is hopefully safe. As my husband says, people who work in a bank sleep together. Were just pretending. Shows take place. Our marriage is the product of a staging. They usually don’t last but here we are 10 years later so you never know.

The film is set in 1986. What did you like to recreate this period?
These fabulous 80’s clothes. I’m one of five kids, so I spent the decade in the hands of my brothers. On The nest, I wore gorgeous vintage dresses and pantsuits.

There is also a lot of tobacco
Everyone smoked at the time. My parents both did. My aunt smoked and drank coffee while driving her car, steering with her knee. This is my people [laughs].

Allison is a horseback riding teacher and spends much of the film with horses. Did you train for this?
I worked with [Buckinghamshire stud] The Devils Horsemen and I really immersed myself in it. The horse Allisons is played by Tornado, Jon Snows’ horse from Game thrones, whos an absolute showman and a stage thief. But it was only used for certain shots. We actually had eight different horses, one for the vault, another for the gallop, a stunt horse and so on. The people of continuity braided their manes and painted them to match.

After many supporting and ensemble roles, were you desperate to play a lead role?
Sure, but I’m an actress in Hollywood. How many films are released with women in mind? The same 10 actresses tend to play these roles. I’m not on this list.

Are juicy roles for women over 30 hard to find?
Certainly in the cinema. Actresses find that as we get more interesting and more confident, the roles dry up. I have more credibility when it comes to television. This is where my career exploded. I would say television has driven this movement into more complex roles for older women. Films a little late for the party.

Jude Law and Carrie Coon in The Nest.
Even when he was in the background of my scenes, I couldn’t take my eyes off him: Carrie Coon with Jude Law in The Nest. Photography: IFC Films / AP

The film was released last fall in the United States. Did he get lost in the middle of the pandemic?
A little, so we were grateful for the welcome he received abroad. He landed at a rough time here in the US, but appears to be gaining ground [in the UK] with you smarties who love adult movies.

Are we then a nation of smarties?
Look, you’re still advertising novels on the subway.

You are quite a chameleon. Do people completely confuse you with another actress?
My Twitter bio was No it’s not me on Spirit hunter because I always got confused with Anna Torv.

In November, you are restarting the film Ghostbusters: the afterlife. Must have been exciting?
I am so proud to be a part of it. It’s surreal because I grew up watching the original. Most of the original actors were guys from Chicago, Bill Murray and Harold Ramis appeared on the Chicago improv scene and that’s my staple ground, so it’s special to continue that connection. The kids, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, do most of the cool stuff, but I also see some action. Most of the special effects are practical, rather than on a green background. There was real smoke and red lights everywhere. It was a treat to do physical comedy.

You played alongside David Thewlis in the third season of Fargo. How was it?
Mike Leigh Naked was one of those indelible performances. Make that final scene of Fargo with David was one of the only times I was intimidated as an actor and struggled to do my job. I was so scared. And, of course, he was perfect every take. My husband says I have ice water in my veins. I don’t get nervous but all of a sudden I was.

Carrie Coon in Fargo.
I don’t get nervous, but all of a sudden I was: Carrie Coon in Fargo. Photograph: Chris Large / FX / AP

Are you worried about the resumption of cinemas after the pandemic?
I’m afraid I will see a lot of artistic organizations withdrawing. People are struggling to make a living. But storytelling is the oldest profession so it will always rise from the ashes in times of crisis. The theater will survive and be enriched by all these fresh voices. In a historically white and masculine world, a space is made for new works to emerge.

What’s in store for you?
i just packed Golden age with HBO, Julian Fellowes’ new drama with a lot of amazing theater actors, actually. They sucked up every break cast from Broadway. It’s located in New York in the 1880s and it’s beautiful. It will be released next year. I will also be back on stage in October, in my husband’s play Bug at the Steppenwolf Theater.

Have you felt any change in mood since the Biden administration?
Were certainly in better hands. I have a close friend who works in the White House and knowing that people like her are now in high places is reassuring. They are trying to rebuild and attract the right people, which gives me hope.

