Today’s list of famous birthdays for August 15, 2021 includes celebrities Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Affleck





Top celebrity birthdays August 15, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Affleck and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on August 15th, and find out an interesting fact about each one. Jurors Nora Ephron DeWanda Wise, left, Debra Messing, right, and Nora Ephron award recipient for “Initials SG” Rania Attieh attend the awards ceremony during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the Stella Artois Theater at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke / Invision / AP)Brent N. Clarke / Invision / AP Actress Debra Messing turns 53 Fun fact: The first feature film appearance was A Walk in the Clouds in 1995 Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel speak at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actor Ben Affleck turns 49 Fun fact: will appear as Batman again in the upcoming Flash movie Natasha Henstridge attends the LA Art Show and LA Fine Art Show opening night premiere at the LA Convention Center on Wednesday, January 27, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang / Invision / AP)John Salangsang / Invision / AP Actress Natasha Henstridge turns 47 Fun fact: was previously considered for a role in the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough Discover other celebrities born in Canada LOS ANGELES, CA – AUG 15: Emily Kinney arrives at the premiere of Amazon Studios’ “Brittany Runs A Marathon” at Regal LA Live on August 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images)Getty Images Actress Emily Kinney turns 37 Fun fact: Emily graduated from Wesleyan University of Nebraska DJ Marshmello, left, and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Singer and actor Joe Jonas turns 32 Fun fact: her first child, Willa, was born last year American actress Jennifer Lawrence poses during a photocall ahead of Dior’s Spring / Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection, unveiled during Paris Fashion Week, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 (AP Photo / Francois Mori)PA Actress Jennifer Lawrence turns 31 Fun fact: Rumors earlier this year (since debunked) had Lawrence joining the MCU as Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie Jennifer Lawrence through the years. (PA) More fun facts about Jennifer Lawrence Discover more interesting facts about Jennifer Lawrence More celebrities with birthdays today Actor Pat Priest (The Munsters) is 85 years old. Spencer Davis Group drummer Pete York is 79. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 77 years old. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 75 years old. Doobie Brothers singer-guitarist Tom Johnston is 73 years old. Actor Phyllis Smith (The Office) is 72 years old. Actor Tess Harper is 71 years old. Actor Larry Mathews (The Dick Van Dyke Show) is 66 years old. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (Madam Secretary, Heroes) is 64 years old. Actor Rondell Sheridan (So that’s Raven, Cory in the House) is 63 years old. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 60 years old. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Birdman, Babel) is 58 years old. Actor Peter Hermann (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit) is 54 years old. Actor Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) is 51 years old. Switchfoot bassist Tim Foreman is 43. Actress Courtney Hope (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 32 years old. Carlos PenaVega (Big Time Rush) is 32 years old. DJ Smoove da General from Cali Swag District is 31 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on August 15 Napoleon Bonaparte, French Emperor Julia Child, chef Stieg Larsson, author Princess Anne of Great Britain (71) Tom Colicchio, chef (58) with the Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com Fun Facts About Past Celebrities (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth Mac Farlane Marc Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alain Alda Betty Blanche Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert An Overview Of Lists Of Fun Facts Related To Movies And TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory : Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities who were guest stars on The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscars hosts since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love More fun facts about the movie: Dirty dance | to shout | Romeo + Juliet | The Grand Lebowski | I know what you did last summer | The phantom menace Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? Follow me on Facebook for the latest news by clicking the Like button below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/entertainment/2021/08/todays-famous-birthdays-list-for-august-15-2021-includes-celebrities-jennifer-lawrence-ben-affleck.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos