Rajeev Khandelwal fan wants to see him in Bigg Boss, actor says “Some thoughts have to be under control”





Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has stayed away from all kinds of reality shows. Sunday, when a fan expressed her thoughts to see Rajeev in Bigg Boss house, the actor responded by hinting that his wish might never come true. The Twitter user tweeted, “I sort of have a random thought that I’ll see in Bigg Boss someday! #KahinTohHoga “In the tweet, she referred to the actor’s most popular role on TV. In response to her tweet, Rajeev wrote,” Kyun aapkey mann mein aisey vichitra khyaal aatey hain! such thoughts?) I know we are celebrating Independence Day but like this ??? Some thoughts need to be under control 🙂 Love and best wishes.

Kyun aapkey mann mein aisey vichitra khyaal aatey hain !! I know we are celebrating Independence Day but like this ??? Some thoughts need to be mastered 🙂 Love and best wishes .. – Rajeev Khandelwal (@ RK1610IsMe) August 15, 2021 This is not the first time that Rajeev has spoken on the reality show. Earlier, when asked if he would like to host the show, the actor told PTI, “No no, Bigg Boss is not my cup of tea. I don’t think I can do this. kind of stuff. ”He added that he could come back as host if something as exciting as his show Sach Ka Saamna was offered to him. Bigg Boss is hosted by Salman Khan. This year, the makers launched Bigg Boss OTT, which streams exclusively on Voot. The show, which currently hosts 13 celebrities including Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Riddhima Pandit, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and others, is hosted by Karan Johar. This will run for six weeks, after which the 15th edition of the reality show will air on Colors TV with Salman as the host. Last year, during a virtual chat, Rajeev said the public should now look beyond her favorite character of Sujal Garewal fans (Kahiin To Hoga). He said that although Sujal is really special, his favorite role is Left Right Left Rajveer Singh Shekhawat. “Each role is special. It is very difficult to choose one. There is this character called Rajveer Singh Shekhawat from Left Right Left who stays close to my heart. And the Rajveer-Nanias couple were fantastic. It was a great show and we all had a great time doing it. And to consider it’s still there in your mind means we must have done something right about it, ”he said. On the job side, Rajeev was last seen in ZEE5’s Naxalbari and in a movie called Court Martial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/rajeev-khandelwals-fan-wants-to-see-him-in-bigg-boss-7454954/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos