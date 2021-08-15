What did Aretha Franklin’s biopic go wrong?





The new biopic Respect spans two decades of Aretha Franklin’s life in 2 hours, starting at age 9 and culminating with her homecoming gospel project, Amazing Grace. The film, starring Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul and Forest Whitaker as her father, CL Franklin, is the debut film by Broadway veteran Liesl Tommy. Tommy and his team say they sought to present a Franklin story that felt authentic, and they were careful to nail down some details by dissecting his recordings to accurately recreate the music, for example, or using original blueprints to replicate the Franklin family home. But for moviegoers new to Respect this weekend, there are bound to be questions about the key moments and plot points depicted on screen. Following:Hudson reveals what Aretha Franklin said about 'Respect' movie in private interviews Following:Years in the Making: The Story Behind Aretha Franklin's Long Quest for a Biopic And they have good reason to be on their toes: in recent years, musical biopics have been called out for the story they screwed up from Queens Bohemian Rhapsody to The United States vs. Billie Holiday, not to mention the other. Franklin's big project this year. , the television series Genius: Aretha. Here is some clarification on Respect. Did Dinah Washington furiously curse and flip a nightclub table when Franklin performed one of Washington's songs? In a scene set at the New Yorks Village Vanguard club in 1964, Washington (Mary J. Blige) becomes enraged when the little-known Franklin begins playing Unforgettable, one of the greats of jazz. Tipping his table in disgust, Washington screams Bitch! to Franklin for daring to resume his song in his presence. It’s unlikely that ever happened, at least not with Franklin. Rather, the episode appears to be taken from an incident involving Etta James, who once told writer David Ritz of a shocking reaction from Washington when James played Unforgettable while on set in Rhode Island. James said she rushed to her dressing room in tears, later to be comforted by mentoring words from Washington herself, just as Respect portrays Aretha’s situation. In Franklins’ 1998 memoir “From These Roots,” also written by Ritz, the singer recounted a less incendiary encounter with Washington after a performance in Detroit: Visiting Blues Queen berated Franklin for leaving shoes everywhere in the locker room. Was Franklin Raped As A Young Girl In His Father’s House? In Respect, Aretha is seen as a 10-year-old girl in her bedroom in Detroit when an older, anonymous guest from the house walks into the house, offering to be her boyfriend. The scene ends there, but in a subsequent flashback it is implied that this is when she was raped and impregnated. The paternity of Franklin’s eldest son has long been shrouded in mystery. She was 12 when she gave birth to Clarence, and some accounts over the years have claimed the father was a classmate named Donald Burke. Others have speculated that she was raped on the southern route, traveling with her father’s gospel trailer. But in a will allegedly handwritten by Franklin and discovered after his death in 2018, she identifies a man named Edward Jordan Sr. as Clarence’s father. Although few details about him have been circulated, Jordan was already publicly known to have fathered his son Edward, who was born when Franklin was 15. In the will, Franklin categorically states that Clarence’s father is not to receive money or property: “He never contributed to her well-being, future or past. Did The Beatles Really Give Aretha An Exclusive Song She Turned Down? Yes and no. In a fleeting scene in Respect, producer Jerry Wexler (Marc Maron) tells Franklin that he was offered a song to record, and if it succeeds, the Beatles will want it for themselves. The composition in question: Let It Be. Franklin is seen rejecting the idea. It’s a Catholic song, she said, and I’m a Baptist. (If Aretha really saw Let ItBe that way, she certainly isn’t the only one, although Mother Mary’s lyrics are actually a reference to Paul McCartney’s late mum.) In fact, according to Wexler, the Beatles sent him a first demo of McCartney’s gospel song and Franklin recorded it. Although she was initially hesitant to release the track, it soon appeared on her seventh Atlantic Records album, alongside another Beatles cover, Eleanor Rigby. In fact, that January 1970 release by Franklin beat the Beatles to the fist: the world wouldn’t have heard the band’s own version of Let It Be until their single was released two months later. Did Franklin really fall off the stage in a drunken stupor during a concert in Georgia? In the spring of 1967, the singer definitely had an incident on stage during a performance in Columbus, Georgia, breaking her arm. In May, Jet magazine published a photo of Franklin in a scarf at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. The cause of the accident is unclear. At the time, the official explanation was that Franklin had been blinded by the lights on the stage. But her agent Ruth Bowen, speaking years later with biographer Ritz and relaying what one of Franklin’s assistants told her, claimed the singer may be drunk. In the film, his drunken onstage collapse is set later in the 1960s, as Franklin struggles with stardom and the death of Martin Luther King Jr. But the actual incident happened much earlier, when Franklin was tasting his first hit with Atlantic. Did Jerry Wexler Name Franklin the Queen of Soul? Respect here is a bit of a blur: Maron’s Wexler, pictured speaking to cameras for a promotional video, asserts Franklins’ status as the queen of soul. The film doesn’t explicitly give the producer credit for the crowning glory, but some viewers may get that feeling. Although not portrayed in the film, the title was bestowed on Franklin in early 1967 by Chicago disc jockeys Pervis Spann and E. Rodney Jones. It happened as they honored him at a Regal Theater event, with Spann placing a wreath on his head. Did everyone really call her ‘Ree’? Ree? Not really, according to family members. Although this nickname would later become popular with some in Franklin’s circle, it was not the go-to nickname during his young life. Unlike what is seen in Respect, where Ree flies left and right, her friends and family have called her “Aretha”. In the movie, the nickname is even described as the inspiration for one of the iconic backing vocals in the hit song Respect: As the Franklin sisters help her find the melody on the piano, they begin to sing. Ree-Ree-Ree in homage to her. In truth, that backup vocal hook was probably just a catchy trick of the title. reeeee-spect. Franklin’s relatives say the film breathed another intimate detail of the family. In a scene set in her California home, a exhausted Aretha lashes out at everyone around her. Amidst the tension, his grandmother Big Mama, as she was called, agrees to bring the singer’s young sons back to Detroit. Just a catch: Big Mama wouldn’t have been there. She has not traveled. Did CL Franklin offer words of encouragement to a nervous Aretha just before she came out to record the album ‘Amazing Grace’? While his preacher father was in attendance at the Los Angeles church where Amazing Grace was captured in 1972 for a hit gospel album and documentary, he previously would not have given her a pep talk in a cage. stairs. That's because CL Franklin didn't show up until the second day. CL Franklin took the pulpit that second night to address the congregation, just before Aretha performed the song that had been her first professional recording, Never Grow Old. In never-before-seen footage from the filming of the Sydney Pollacks documentary, CL Franklin describes how he crammed clothes into a suitcase and hopped on a last-minute flight from Detroit to make the last day of the Amazing Grace sessions.

