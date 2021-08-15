Sydney’s LGBT community pays tribute to actor Francis Mossman





Frankie Mossman. Image: Instagram

Sydney-based Kiwi actor Francis (Frankie) Mossman, best known for appearing in the popular Australian gay web series Horizon and and in the American television series Spartacus: Vengeance, died at the age of 33. Sydney has currently been on lockdown for seven weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak and numerous online tributes to the actor. The LGBTQI + community in Sydney remembered Mossman as a “talented young actor” and a friendly local with a smile on his face.Many Facebook users remembered Mossman’s social media posts with his dogs, which he loved very much. He had lost one of his puppies in a car accident three months ago. A talented young actor Mossman studied at the University of Auckland where he obtained his BA in Theater and Film and his MA in Film, Television and Media Studies. He appeared in the children’s series Amazing amazing friends and New Zealand soap Shortland Street. After moving to Sydney almost ten years ago, he appeared in local and international web and TV series. His credits include a role in the Australian feature film Ruben guthrie and Horizon movie. Queer Screen in a social media post said he was saddened to learn of the actor’s passing. “Frankie was a great friend of Queer Screen, performing in our MGFF16 trailer and has always been an enthusiastic audience member at our festivals,” the post said. “Moved from Auckland to Sydney in 2012, Frankie was a well-known member of our LGBTIQ + community, appearing in numerous New Zealand and Australian productions, including Sydney’s gay web series The Horizon,” added Queer Screen. Stonewall Hotel posted a tribute to the actor on his social media pages. Mossman had been the face and poster of many Stonewall events in the past. He had also been hosting his popular Malebox events for a few years. “Francis was a lovely person and will always be remembered as a member of the Stonewall family. He was loved by all and his smile could light up a room. Francis will be missed by all of us and we urge everyone to reach out to each other. under these difficult circumstances, ”said Glenn Hansen, Commercial and Marketing Director of The Stonewall Hotel. Star Watcher. If you feel upset while reading the story, you can contact support services. For 24 hour crisis assistance and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14 For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support, call QLife at 1800 184 527 or online chat.

