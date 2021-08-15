Entertainment
Meet the heroes and artists of Seacoast events
Superheroes like Captain America were joined by costumed characters from all over the comic book world on Saturday, roaming the streets and looking for free books donated by comic book retailers in the Seacoast area.
saturday was Free Comic Day, a national tradition celebrating its 20th anniversary, losing only last year to the pandemic.
In Rochester, BD Jetpack has been celebrating the event for 15 years, with extravagance in several places. Thousands of visitors come for the comics but also, for many, the chance that cosplay is their favorite character. The event takes place at the North Main Street store, but also at businesses in Rochester. The Governor’s Inn event room features activities and dedications by comic book legends, as well as a costume contest at the Garage.
“We did it every year, with different costumes every year,” said Matthew Hurrinus, who was there with his children and grandson.
Fat Thor aka Jonathan Hurrinus said the event was a great way to introduce people to the world of comics.
“We love doing this as a family,” said Dallas Brown, a Rochester resident, as his son donned his Deadpool mask. “Plus, I like that we can get out this year, after it had to be canceled last year due to COVID.”
“What could be better than dressing like your favorite character,” asked Rochester resident Kimberly Howard, who was Prince Robot IV.
“I love this place,” said Jordan White, aka Captain America, who worked Saturday at Jetpack Comics. “I love comics as a medium. They turn a story into readable television, for everyone.”
Alex Zariphes, as Batman’s nemesis The Penguin, said Saturday’s heat was a bit too much for him considering he’s a penguin after all.
“I enjoy these events though,” he said. “I really like the theatrical part, so I try to come every year.”
TO The Stairway to Heaven Comics in Newington, the clients were vetted by Spider-Man (Al Hanson). He said there were people waiting outside before opening for the day.
“We’ve had people wall to wall at one point,” said STH owner Brad Gile.
A creator / illustrator like Bob Tkacik of Biddeford, Maine was promoting an issue of one of his new comics Good Boy Paws.
“I did some covers on the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Tkacik said. “But it’s my own lead dog project that finds out who he is.”
Comic book stores featured special guest signers of their works.
At Jetpack, guest of honor Daniel Warren Johnson was present. Her works include Marvel Comics: Beta Ray Bill, DC Comics: Wonder Woman, Dead Earth, and her creator Image Properties Murder Falcon 7 Extremity.
At Stairway to Heaven Comics, Gile has chosen to highlight emerging artists.
Kristen Shull and Emily Zea graduated from Cartoon Studies Center in Vermont.
“I think comics are a more accessible art form,” said Shull, from Eliot, Maine. “Anyone can read comics. “
Zea, of White River Junction, Vermont, started his own as a way to explore local historical traditions in the area.
