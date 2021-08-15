WATCH NOW: Today’s Events for Sunday August 15 | Local News





His Relaxation Day, so head to the nearest sofa (or hammock) and finish reading your Kenosha News. the Kenosha Art Market operates 10:00 am to 2:00 pm today at Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave. You’ll find all kinds of arts and crafts, as well as live music and free on-the-go tea and treats from the Lake Badgers 881 Tea Scout Troop. Free entry. the Feast of the Church of the Holy Rosary ends today behind the church and school, 2224 45th St. All the favorites are back: Italian food, raffles, games and live music. The festival is open from noon to 10 p.m. Sweet corn festival also ends today, at Jerry Smith Produce and Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature local food trucks and craft vendors, in addition to all that sweet corn. Free entry. A $ 10 bracelet is required for unlimited access to the giant inflatable slide, obstacle course and jumping mat. For more information visit www.smithpumpkinfarm.com Racine Orchestras season finale is 7 tonight at Racine Zoo. This program includes the Summer Sweepstakes Spectacular. Members of the public will win gift certificates throughout the program. Greg Berg is the guest singer artist; band members Paul Taylor and Nancy Quist are the star soloists. The concert takes place at the group’s shell on the east side of the zoo, 2131 N. Main St. The doors to Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open for free admission to the concert from 6:30 p.m. Courtesy cart , for members of the public who need help getting to the concert venue, is available before and after the concert.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kenoshanews.com/news/local/watch-now-todays-events-for-sunday-aug-15/article_7206e7b9-3541-57b7-8da6-9e540d53dd3c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos