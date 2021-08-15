Community: Ascension Kiwanis Donates Physical Education Equipment to Bluff Ridge Elementary School | Entertainment / Life

The Kiwanis Ascension Club donated physical education materials to Bluff Ridge Elementary School.

Active in Ascension Parish for a year, the club recently received a $ 1,000 grant for the new Kiwanis LaMissTenn Foundation club to support the school’s athletic activities.

By providing sports equipment, it will help the school to achieve the goal of helping the physical development of the whole child, ”saidJudy Stracener,new club secretary. “This project gives Kiwanis the opportunity to invest in the children of the communities by increasing the level of school and physical education of the students.

The club supports several local projects benefiting children, including clean-up days in area parks and volunteering at Loving Our Communitys Children.

To find out how to become a member of the Kiwanis Ascension Club, visitKiwanis Ascension Club page in Ascension Parish on Facebook. The club holds meetings every two weeks at the Franks Restaurant in Prairieville.

Torchbearer Beta attends Lover’s Ball

The Torchbearers Beta Chapter attended the annual Baton Rouge City Council Beta Sigma Phi Lovers Ball on August 7 at UCT Hall. Jean Leyda, the darling of Betas, the torchbearer, was escorted by her son, Doug leyda.

Former WAFB journalist Kiran chawla was master of ceremonies. The music was by Blue Crab Redemption Band. Each chapter decorated its table with a cruise theme. Torchbearer Beta took third place with their Torchbearer Beta Cruising the Islands theme.

The event was chaired by Xi Delta Chi, Lambda Master and Xi Gamma Iota.

Torchbearer Beta also celebrated the Sorority New Year at Leyda’s home using the international organizations theme, “90 Years to Shine”. Leyda decorated the table with the theme and presented a video on the history of Beta Sigma Phi.

Bank and nonprofit discuss financial literacy

BancorpSouth and the nonprofit Community Partners met on July 29 to discuss a collaboration to deliver financial literacy education.

The participants in the discussion were: C. Brett Blanchard, president of BancorpSouth Baton Rouge market; Wil nabers, financial advisor, member of the Edward Jones Investments and BancorpSouth Community Reinvestment Act committee; Bryant moore, BancorpSouth Mortgage Officer / Community Development Lender; Stewart Q. McCall, chairman of the board of directors of community partners; Sharon Walker McCall, founder of Community Partners and vice-chairman of the board; LaShawn Blanchard, member of the board of directors of community partners; and Latosha isaac, treasurer of the council of community partners.

Community Partners is focused on increasing knowledge and awareness of philanthropy in communities of color, supporting community-based nonprofits and providing financial education as one of its programmatic services.

For more information on attending financial literacy sessions or conducting on-site financial literacy sessions, contact Blanchard at (225) 650-3371. To learn more about the mission of community partners, visit community-partners.org.

Presbyterian Women Honor Waugh

Barbara waugh was recognized for her many years of service when the Presbyterian women of Broadmoor Church hosted a pie and ice cream social event on August 4.

Cathy McRae Presented Waugh with a framed certificate of appreciation and the Lifetime Award pin for her service as a Circle Leader and Moderator of the Presbyterian Women.

Lisa Zobrist Wilson shared the experiences of his recent medical mission trip to Guatemala. School supplies were collected during the event.

USS Kidd receives $ 10,000 grant

The USS Kidd received a Tin Can Sailors grant of $ 10,000 from the Thomas J. Peltin Destroyer Museum Grant Program which will be used for several ship preservation projects.

We believe that joining you in this cooperative effort brings a particular benefit to our members, the opportunity to have their contributions used to preserve these ships as destroyer service memorials, the Captain (Navy) told the retirement. Morgan Little, president of Tin Can Sailors, announcing the award.

The grant will be used to improve safety and dehumidification systems on board the ship, as well as to manufacture new and replacement canvases, according to a press release.

The mission of Tin Can Sailors is to preserve and honor the destroyers, the history of the ships and the veterans who served on them. For more information on Tin Can Sailors visitdestroyers.org.

The Kidd, located on the Mississippi River in downtown Baton Rouge, is open daily from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm Admission is chargeable. For more information call (225) 342-1942 or visit usskidd.com.