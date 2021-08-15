Mermaids Converge Again for Summer Festival in South Haven | Local News





What started in 2018 as a quest to break the world record for the world’s largest gathering of people dressed as mermaids has turned into an annual festival in South Haven. Now entering its fourth year, Mermaid MegaFest, will return to this lakeside community, but under a new name MerFest International. All three events are scheduled Friday through Sunday August 20-22 at the Lake Arvesta Farms Sports Complex, 06464 Arvesta Drive, three miles east of South Haven. The new name is accompanied by expanded events and activities. Not only will people see mermaids and sirens in the lakes of Lake Arvestas and specialized observation tanks, but they will also be able to hear music shows, see a drone light show, browse craft stalls and taste food from vendors. The festival is not just about entertainment, however. The other goal is to educate people about the importance of protecting water bodies, like the Great Lakes, as well as to offer workshops for those interested in learning more about the mermaid movement. Green and mermaid-related activities during the festival include a beach clean-up from noon to 3 p.m. in South Beach, mermaid certification classes, and a mermaid modeling workshop. Aqua Performance Group of Stevensville is coordinating the three-day event with Circus Siren Entertainment and Starlight Aerial Productions. This is the third year that Lake Arvesta Farms has hosted the Mermaid Festival. Owner Brian deBest thinks the festival fits in well with the water-related activities offered at the resort. Our site is perfect for bringing the family to a great day of fun with wakeboarding, inflatable obstacle courses, water slides and a beach all around, said deBest. Now we are adding hundreds of mermaids and vendors for an exciting weekend. deBest has been interested in the festival since its inception. In 2019, he built a large transportable viewing pool for the festival allowing spectators to see multiple mermaids swimming in the water at once. The tank, dubbed the largest travel mermaid tank in North America, will be on display with mermaids swimming inside during this year’s festival. Constructed of two-inch Lexicon glass, the 7,800 gallon tank also features a heating and filtration system. To find out about the daily program of MerFest International events and to purchase entrance tickets to the festival and its events, visit www.merfestinternational.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldpalladium.com/southhaventribune/localnews/mermaids-converge-once-again-for-summertime-festival-in-south-haven/article_52a67a81-98e6-5e87-9158-d325f5c5afe3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos