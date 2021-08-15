Spin your partner in circles







I don’t know what reminded me recently of my days teaching square dance in PE class in elementary school. It did not bring back the most beautiful memories. We spent many weeks in the fifth and sixth grade, if I remember correctly, learning to do-si-do, German left and right and walking to the music playing on whatever went through as a system. sound acceptable in the late 1960s. It was probably the first time that some girls touched a boy’s hand (other than our brother’s hand), and vice versa. I still remember the feel of Bobby’s hands, which were rough and so dry it felt like I was gripping the bark of a tree. And Craig’s hands were warm, sweaty, and a little mushy. The common joke at the time was to throw your partner in circles, put them in the toilet and rinse them. I must like children’s humor. I’m not sure if square dancing is still all the rage these days during college PE class. Some reports I have seen indicate that his education is no longer required for schools. My kids had to endure the endless walk, however. Heather said her class learned square dancing and jitterbug in grades five and six. I can German left like a [pro], she texted me. (I edited some profanity!) She also shared a story that if I had known at the time, maybe I would have had a word with the PE teacher. She remembered the last time she was chosen to be a partner, and the teacher had the remaining boys rock, paper, scissors to see who should dance with her in front of the whole class. It is completely humiliating. Heather said it was the most humiliating experience of her school days, and she can laugh about it, sort of now. On a related note, she added, she was always chosen first for tug of war and dodge ball, where strength and endurance were virtues. A 2017 Smithsonian magazine article titled Square Dancing is Uniquely American notes that square dancing has been part of America’s entertainment scene for centuries, but it draws inspiration from several dances brought to this country by Europeans who settled there. in the 13 original colonies. The article notes that African-American and Native American dances also helped shape the development of square dance. Logic. So many of our American traditions are an amalgamation of many cultures. I know there were a few square dance groups here in the Flathead Valley; I remember performing at various events such as the Northwestern Montana Fair, with women wearing colorful frilly dresses. However, an online search did not reveal any up-to-date information. If there are any square dancers who are still active here, I would like to hear from them. Square dancing was not the worst physical education activity I have ever endured. Finishing the 600-yard run in seventh grade was much worse. We even staged a 1970s-style sit-in in opposition to the arduous task. Mrs. Anderson, our physical education teacher, didn’t appreciate our challenge, but that’s a story for another day Editor-in-Chief Lynnette Hintze can be reached at 758-4421 or [email protected]

