



Landing a fatal blow with one finger, Jennifer lopez crossed paths with Rubicon on Saturday when she stopped following her ex-fiance Alex rodriguez on Instagram. The move was first reported by Sixth page, which must have some magical notification software that signals when this thing goes down. Beyond no longer following Rodriguez, with whom we could potentially walk away oh, my thumb must have slipped, sorry, the singer, actress, dancer and designer also came back and deleted every trace of her ex on the social network. The deleted images include one of the two to President Bidens inauguration, where Lopez, in an all-white Chanel outfit, sang a medley that included This Land Is Your Land, America, The Beautiful and Lets Get Loud. This decision comes four months after the couple separated after their two-year engagement. Soon after, Lopez surprised us all by initiating a time warp when she fell into the warm embrace of Oscar-winning brand ambassador Dunkin Donuts, Ben Affleck. At the time, he had recently separated from his pandemic lover, Anne of arms. Prior to the Great Unfollowing, Lopez and Rodriguez embarked on a series of birthday yacht trips to the Mediterranean, as they are doing. Off the coast of Saint-Tropez, Lopez celebrated his 52nd birthday by filming a video and kissing Affleck. A few days earlier, in the same waters, Rodriguez had gleefully tumbled down an inflatable slide. As his tour continued on the Spanish island of Ibiza, he was seen with the CBS NFL touchdown reporter Melanie Collins. Regarding retribution, VF can confirm that Rodriguez has been following, at least since Sunday morning, still Lopez on Instagram. We just checked. More great stories from Vanity Show Behind the scenes of the emblematic portrait of Anthony Bourdains

