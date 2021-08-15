Live Nation issues coronavirus warrant | Entertainment





Live Nation will ensure that everyone at its festivals and venues shows full proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test starting in October. Concert organizers previously announced that it would be up to the artists to uphold the mandate, but they have now said all artists, team and attendees must submit to checks from October 4, where the law permits. They have also developed good practices for artists to request the same policies for concerts in third-party venues. Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement: Vaccines will be your return ticket to the shows, and starting October 4, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and the ‘will demand for Live Nation artists, fans and employees. venues and festivals everywhere possible in the United States. Additionally, all Live Nation employees must be vaccinated prior to this date in order to be permitted access to any of their offices, venues, and events, with limited exceptions that may be required by law. The tenure was in part inspired by the success of Lollapalooza in Chicago, where festival-goers had to provide proof of a negative test or vaccine status to see Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion perform. A spokesperson told NBC News: Twelve percent of fans said Lolla was actually their reason for getting the shot, which is a huge number with 400,000 attending throughout the weekend. The policy comes days after rival concert promoters AEG asked all eligible spectators, except children under 12, to be fully vaccinated in order to attend their events, including Firefly at the Delaware and Coachella in California. Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and CEO of AEG Presents, said just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about the direction of our business and our country. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine reluctance, pushes us in the wrong direction again. We realize some people might see this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We are also aware that there might be some setback, but I am confident and hope that at the end of the day we will be on the right side of the story and do what is best for the artists. , fans and organizers of live events.

